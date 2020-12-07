With strict COVID protocols in place, Delmarva Birding Weekends has announced the second installment of its Waterfowl Weekends, on Dec. 12, and two special Harriet Tubman birding and heritage tours, on Dec. 29 and on Jan. 16, 2021. Winter offers high numbers of species for nature lovers to enjoy as waterfowl, hawks and eagles arrive on the scene. Registration for the events is now open at http://delmarvabirding.com.
Birders can register for just one field trip or multiple field trips on Dec. 12, with sojourns to Newport Farms, Cape Henlopen, Bombay Hook, Heron Park and the Ocean City Inlet, where forest, tidal marsh, ponds, bays and beaches yield purple sandpipers, eagles, eiders, loons, scoters and other bay and sea ducks. White pelicans and tundra swan sometimes also join the fray.
The stampede of birders and history buffs continues in December and January, when Delmarva Birding and Harriet Tubman Tours join forces at Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge for the Birding the Harriet Tubman Byway tours.
Meeting at the Brodess Farm near the refuge, the driving tour with short walks weaves 20 miles through the secluded Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad Byway. Participants will learn about the life and times of the famed freedom-seeker and human rights activist known as “the Moses of Her People.” The route courses through the farms and Chesapeake Bay marshes of Dorchester County, Md., home to Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge and what organizers said is some of the best birding and bald eagle watching on the eastern seaboard.
The same birds that Harriet Tubman would have known more than 170 years ago still inhabit the fields, forests and marshes of Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge. Ducks, geese, swans and raptors are still the rule, and recently, American white pelicans have joined the mix. Screech, great-horned, short-eared and barred owls still inhabit the region, too. Tubman used the call of the barred owl to alert freedom seekers that it was safe to come out of hiding and continue northward.
Guided by local birders with decades-long experience, the tours accommodate visitors from the curious nature and history lover to fowl fanatics. Every year, birdwatchers from surrounding states flock to Delmarva in the fall.
“These are great nature-oriented trips,” said Melanie Pursel, tourism director for Worcester County, Md. “People will be amazed by the number of eagles and ducks, but they will see a lot more than that walking with guides in the wilds around Berlin and Ocean City.”
“The winter here is spectacular,” said Southern Delaware Tourism Director Scott Thomas. “Imagine hiking a dunes trail at Cape Henlopen to be met with a peregrine falcon dive bombing a flock of shorebirds. Or spend a morning at Delaware Seashore State Park enjoying loons and scoters. That’s what this time of year is all about.”
Indeed, she said, participants recount the event in terms of experiences rather than simply observing birds — a majestic harrier soaring over the marsh, a flock of surf scoters, or the eerie hoot and shadow of an owl at dusk. An outdoor experience is the true draw.
The Delmarva Peninsula is one of the country’s premier birding areas, thanks to an extensive variety of habitat protected by coastal parks, refuges and wildlife management areas. More than 400 bird species have been recorded in the region, and previous Weekend tallies have topped 200 species.
Participants can feel even better, organizers said, knowing that they’ve helped Delmarva’s birds by promoting birding and habitat conservation. Birders, both novice and experienced, make an important statement about the economic value of birds and their habitats through the money they spend in local hotels, restaurants and shops. Participants are being encouraged to remind local businesses that they are here to enjoy Delmarva’s natural areas and the birds that inhabit them. This is more important now than ever, organizers said.
“It’s our vast shallow bays and large tracts of protected marshes and bald cypress forests that make the Delmarva Peninsula one of the finest birding regions in the nation,” said guide and organizer Jim Rapp. “Adding Harriet Tubman Tours brings an important historical component to the journey.”
Co-organizer Dave Wilson added that most trips are not physically taxing and that the event provides a rare opportunity to tally 100 species in a day in places that are normally inaccessible. For the walks, mask-wearing and social distancing will be the rule. There will be no carpooling and numbers of participants will be reduced.
Sponsors for the events include Worcester County Tourism, Southern Delaware Tourism, the Boardwalk Hotel Group, Jolly Roger Amusement Park, Harriet Tubman Tours, the Delmarva Almanac, My Backyard, the Maryland Coastal Bays Program and the Delaware Center for the Inland Bays. Special thanks also go to the private property owners who allow access to their properties for this weekend, organizers noted.
Additional sponsor and registration information, field trip descriptions and other resources for Delmarva Birding are available at www.delmarvabirding.com. To become a sponsor or for additional information, contact Jim Rapp at (443) 614-0261 or Dave Wilson at (443) 523-2201, at Conservation Community Consulting at dmvbirds@gmail.com.