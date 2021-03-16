People can learn “Watercolor Journaling” at the Rehoboth Art League on Saturday, March 20, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. All they need is watercolors, a blank journal, a pen and a brush, and they can learn to capture the world around them on paper.
Local artist Rosemary Connelly will teach students basic drawing and watercolor techniques, including color mixing. The cost of the workshop is $105 for members and non-members. More than a sketchbook or a written journal, watercolor journaling combines both in an activity that’s designed to be fun and rewarding.
Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., Connelly is a water-media artist living and working in Milford. She studied fine art, drawing, painting and graphic design at Arizona State University and worked for more than 20 years as a professional graphic designer. Connelly practices and teaches the art of watercolor journaling and urban sketching. She is a member of the Milton Arts Guild and the Rehoboth and Mispillion art leagues, and a founding member of Urban Sketchers Delaware.
To register for the workshop, go to www.rehobothartleague.org or call the RAL at (302) 227-8408, ext. 112. All workshops are held at the Rehoboth Art League, located at 12 Dodds Lane, Rehoboth.