For those who are still more comfortable staying at home, rather than taking an art class in person, the Rehoboth Art League’s “Virtual Step-By-Step Painting Workshop” with guest artist Brian Murphy will be offered July 6-7.
Using the Zoom platform, on Monday and Tuesday, July 6 and 7, from 1 to 4 p.m., oil and acrylic painters can learn to loosen up their techniques and create light-filled paintings while also learning how to paint with a limited palette. Students will be guided on establishing composition, tinting the canvas, building the underpainting and adding layers of color to a finished painting.0
Murphy will demonstrate his process step-by-step, giving participants plenty of time to paint after the demo. The class is for high beginner and intermediate painters. The cost is $65 per person.
Murphy has committed himself to capturing on canvas the scenic environment throughout the United States, Europe and Asia. The same majestic landscapes and seascapes that inspired early California Plein Air painters such as Edgar Payne, Hanson Puthuff and William Wendt provide audience to the artist’s unrestrained style. Farther afield, extensive travels to exotic locales including: China, Singapore, Japan, Korea, Hawaii, and Alaska have resulted in impressive collections of oil paintings, while fostering the artist’s creativity and global awareness.
Registration is required for all workshops. To register, go to www.rehobothartleague.org or contact the art league’s education programs director at paula@rehobothartleague.org or (302) 227-8408, ext. 112. All registered students will receive an invitation by email the day before the workshop with a link to join the class on Zoom. To use Zoom, people need an internet-connected computer, laptop, tablet or smartphone and a webcam or built-in camera on their computer, as well as a computer microphone.