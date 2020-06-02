Using the Zoom platform, the Rehoboth Art League is offering the online class “Soft Pastel in Your Own Backyard” on Wednesday mornings, June 10 through 24 from 10 a.m. to noon.
In small studies, the class will concentrate on sketching in their own back yard. Students will explore the variety of greens that surround them in the trees, bushes and other plants, while considering the color mixing in pastel that create all those greens.
The class will also discuss clouds, skies, flowers, buildings, texture and possible color combinations best to express them.
The instructor, local artist Dolores Andrew, will explain the suggested order of planning a composition, alternate surfaces to use in pastel, and safe ways to store finished pastels. The cost of the three-week class is $90 per person.
Registration is required for all classes. To register go to www.rehobothartleague.org or contact the art league’s education programs director at paula@rehobothartleague.org or (302) 227-8408, ext. 112. All registered students will receive an invitation by email the day before the class with a link to join the class on Zoom. To use Zoom, they need an internet-connected computer, laptop, tablet or smartphone, and a webcam or built-in camera on their device, as well as a microphone.