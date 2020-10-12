The Mispillion Art League (MAL) and the Seashore Striders will hold the 3rd Annual Run for the Arts 5K/1M Run/Walk later this month, with a twist. To make sure that everyone is safe, they will be holding it as a virtual event. Participants can run/walk on the beach, on a track, on their favorite park trail or on their treadmill.
Participants can register online with Seashore Striders (https://runsignup.com/Race/DE/Anytown/3rdAnnualRunfortheArts) — all the details will be provided. The fee is $25 if registering by noon on Oct. 25, or $30 after Oct. 25. The run/walk must happen between 12:01 a.m. on Oct. 31 through midnight on Nov. 1. Race shirts will be available.
Not a runner or walker? Organizers said professional sleepwalkers can stay in bed and make a contribution the MAL, a nonprofit 501(c)(3), which is the beneficiary of the event.
The MAL provides community-wide access to quality visual arts programs to the Milford community and surrounding areas. They offer art classes to all, beginning at age 5, and for all skill levels. Outreach programs, free to students or for a very low fee, have worked with Home of the Brave, at-risk youth, People’s Place, Kent-Sussex Industry employees, Salvation Army HeARTs and Delaware Correction women’s prison. They also offer class scholarships for anyone who wants to take a class but may not be able to afford it at the time.
For further information, contact Sonja Frey, Operations Manager, at the MAL at mispillionarts@gmail.com or by phone at (302) 430-7646, or visit www.mispillionarts.org.