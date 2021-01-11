The Coastal Camera Club of Lewes is revamping its annual Photo Beach Bash conference for pandemic conditions, switching up the usual one-day conference for a two-day virtual event via Zoom teleconference.
The 2021 Photo Beach Bash is set for Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 27 and 28, with “The Heart of the Photograph” from David Duchemin on Saturday and “Putting more Emotion into your Wildlife Photographs” from Kristi Odom on Sunday.
Registration for the event is free for the first 500 people who sign up using the CCC’s Eventbrite link at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/a-weekend-of-photography-with-duchemin-and-odom-two-online-zoom-webinars-registration-133633099197. All who register will receive an opportunity for a free download of two of David Duchemin’s e-books.