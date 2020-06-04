From the quiet corners of 18 different households, the Sussex County Virtual Choir is soaring across the world in its first YouTube video.
The effort was open to the general public, directed and produced by choral teachers Matt Wattenmaker and Eric Tsavdar. The “Sussex County Virtual Choir” video is now online at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1d2J5tT-Pcs.
“If you want to do it, just put your heart into it,” Wattenmaker had encouraged people.
What he got was a decent and mighty chorus of 18 singers — some in high school and some with gray hair — willing to put themselves on camera for an unknown audience.
“People join choirs because they like to sing with people,” Tsavdar said. “They want to experience harmony and that communion with other people.”
Nothing can replace the immersion of a real, live performance, but a virtual choir bridges the gap for people separated by distance — or in this case, by State of Emergency restrictions on social gatherings. Each person submitted individual recordings. The audio and video were all edited together into a 3-minute song.
“We had three siblings on there, singing together for the first time in probably years in a choral setting. … They did feel this connection,” Tsavdar said. “How cool, how wonderful!”
The song itself is “Capture the Sun,” an original composition by Tsavdar. It’s ultimately a hopeful piece about reaching for dreams, and who will help you move forward, despite the mundane slog of everyday life.
“It felt appropriate for the situation. … Things will get better, and really, do what you can,” Wattenmaker had said in March, when COVID-19 was gaining traction as an official pandemic (and before widespread civil unrest began in the U.S.).
The entire project was a volunteer labor of love. For the audio, Tsavdar edited together a “rough draft” of the 18 voices, which was then polished by sound engineer Stephen Ganong. Video editing was done by high school senior T.J. Oxbrough, combining his skills in both music and editing.
“This video gave me goosebumps,” Tsavdar said. “It really made me feel amazing … that people were willing to stop what they were doing to devote hours of their life to do this.”
It’s a time commitment to learn one of seven musical parts (plus two solos), then stage a decent video that looks and sounds good. The singers were thrilled with the finished product. The directors said they are grateful to the Sussex County Music Educators Association (www.sussexcountymea.org) for hosting the project website.
Wattenmaker and Tsavdar said they hope to continue making Sussex County Virtual Choir videos using original, local and student-written music. To submit songs for consideration, email scvirtualchoir@gmail.com.
They both strongly encouraged anyone who loves music to participate in future recordings.
“There’s no better time to learn technology,” Tsavdar said. “It’s really great and rewarding to see the final results, and I encourage anyone who wants to do it to please go for it. Don’t be shy.”