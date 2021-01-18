Dr. Mark E Klein, author of the new book “Franklin Rock” will hold a virtual book event on Jan. 18 at 6 p.m. with Bethany Beach Books.
Klein is a radiologist, and he’s treated more than 100,000 patients as a physician. He’s also the author of three books, including his new novel, “Franklin Rock.”
Described as “the next Eckhart Tolle,” Klein’s fictional character, Franklin Rock, visits some of humanity’s biggest minds as he recalls the words and experiences with his mentor, with whom he spent much time as he was passing away, “and reminds the reader the problems of violence, intolerance, cruelty and hate and the gifts of honesty, integrity, friendship, forgiveness and the importance of keeping perspective and at times, a sense of humor to get through it all.”
“One-part Siddhartha and one-part Forrest Gump, undergraduate student Franklin discovers that he has been chosen. In one extraordinary moment — a brief but crystal-clear glimpse into the future — Franklin learns that his life is to be an adventure unlike any other. Professor Charles Niemeyer, a Gandalf-like mentor, begins to skillfully guide Franklin along his journey. But before he has the chance to teach Franklin what he needs to know, Professor Niemeyer suddenly dies, leaving Franklin a blank book with a remarkable title: ‘Franklin Rock — The Man Who Fixed the World.’
“Now on his own, Franklin must navigate towards his surprising destiny. Along the way, he encounters some wonderful characters. A mysterious man named Govinda who seems to know more about him than Franklin knows about himself; Maurice Burnside, a humble, elderly cancer patient who teaches Franklin life’s most important lessons; Lori Constantine, a beautiful woman who can see his heart; and some of the greatest minds of the 20th century all make their mark on Franklin.
“Franklin’s time-travels provide clues to his destiny. ‘If you pay attention, Franklin,’ Professor Niemeyer tells him, ‘You can see the future in the past.’ The professor’s words prove to be prescient.
“As Franklin grows in understanding, so does the reader, learning surprising lessons about time, our world, and the meaning of life. … As Franklin’s best friend Henry Clay King explains: Franklin Rock’s story is a tale of hope and redemption, but Franklin is not the beneficiary of that hope and redemption. He is the source.”
For more information on the virtual event on Jan. 18, visit https://www.bethanybeachbooks.com/virtual-events-/mark-klein. Mark Klein has four children and four grandchildren, and lives with his wife in the Washington, D.C., area. For more information, visit his website at markekleinmd.com.