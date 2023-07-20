One of the most highly anticipated events of summer in Southern Delaware is the Friends of the South Coastal Library’s major annual fundraiser, the Beach & Bay Cottage Tour, and this year’s tour is nearly here! The 31st tour to benefit the Friends of the South Coastal Library has both in-person and virtual components.

The virtual portion of the tour, featuring 10 homes in a variety of styles and personalities is taking place now and will continue through Aug. 6. Five of these homes, which have been pre-selected, will be presented for in-person viewing July 26 and 27.

The homes are located along the shore from Fenwick Island to North Bethany, downtown Bethany Beach and inland, including canal and bay views. Each of the 10 homes features a professionally-produced video that offers tour patrons with an opportunity to view each home as often as they want from anywhere during the three-week Virtual Tour period. Additionally, five of the 10 homes will be available for in-person viewing by holders of Combo tickets.

The 31st Beach & Bay Cottage Tour is being presented by Leslie Kopp and the Leslie Kopp Group. Virtual-only tickets, at $35, and Combo tickets, at $50, may be purchased only through the Cottage Tour’s website at beachandbaycottagetour.com.

“We will sell 500 Wednesday-only Combo tickets, and 500 Thursday-only Combo tickets this year,” said Kathy Green, Tour chair. “And holders of Combo tickets will receive a printed booklet covering all 10 homes and a 31st Anniversary tote bag.”

The Cottage Tour is produced by the Friends of the South Coastal Library. This year’s Tour is the principal source of FOSCL’s funding for 2023 and 2024, and all net proceeds directly benefit the library’s operations.

No Cottage Tour would be complete without the raffles. The winners of the Dinner raffle will dine in style at either Café on 26, DiFebo’s restaurant, Fins, Good Earth Market, Mancini’s, Melissa’s, Off the Hook, The Parkway, Rosenfeld’s Jewish Deli, SoDel and Touch of Italy. The Art Raffle, featuring some favorite local artists, offers framed artwork from Tara Funk Grim, Laura Hickman, Claire Howard, Wayne Lyons, Jeanne Mueller, Damon Pla, Amanda Sokolski and Cheryl Wisbrock. Tickets for both raffles cost $1 each and are available online only at beachandbaycottagetour.com. Winners will be selected on Aug. 7 and notified on that day.

With the Adopt a House program for hostesses, many organizations will be involved in the 2023 tour. Participants this year are Barefoot Gardeners, The Beach Gals of the Reserves, Coastal Gardeners, Friends of Patti Foreman, Friends of Eileen Giaquinto, Friends of Margaret Oliver & Pat Weisgerber, Friends of Second Street in Bethany Beach, Gardeners by the Sea, Ladies of Bishop’s Landing, Ladies of Windhurst Manor, Lord Baltimore Women’s Club, Millville By the Sea, Salt Pond Women’s Club and the Women’s Civic Club of Bethany Beach.

“I want to thank all of the hundreds of volunteers that make this tour a success,” said Green. “In particular, I would like to recognize our Tour Committee for the efforts that they have put into this tour since last year. And, of course, our tour would not be possible without the cooperation of the homeowners who have agreed to share their homes with our community.”

To purchase tour tickets or raffle tickets, or to make a donation, go to beachandbaycottagetour.com. “Treat yourself to a special look at some of the loveliest homes in the Bethany area while benefiting one of our community’s best assets — our South Coastal Library in Bethany Beach,” Green said.

The homes on the 2023 Cottage Tour are here: