Browseabout Books and the Lewes Public Library in November continue to host a lineup of virtual author events. The partnership began at the start of the pandemic and is still going strong, they said, with “an amazing schedule of diverse authors and topics.” The discussions are live, interactive and free to attend; registration is required.
Critically-acclaimed Southern mystery novelist Christopher Swann will discuss his Southern-set domestic thriller “Never Turn Back” on Monday, Nov. 9, at 5 p.m. The story is about family, vengeance and atonement. Kirkus Reviews said, “Swann presents a greased-lightning take on the hellish fury of a woman scorned... A wild, compelling ride from beginning to end.”
Swann is a graduate of Woodberry Forest School in Virginia. He earned a bachelor’s degree in English from Washington & Lee University, a master’s degree in English and creative writing from the University of Missouri—Columbia, and doctorate in creative writing from Georgia State University. He lives with his wife and two sons in Atlanta, where he is the English department chair at Holy Innocents’ Episcopal School.
Book lovers can commemorate Veterans Day and honor the memory of those who served by attending the joint presentation on Tuesday, Nov. 10, at 5 p.m. for “The Vanishing Sky” by L. Annette Binder and “We Germans” by Alexander Starrit.
“The Vanishing Sky” is a World War II novel as seen through a German lens, a story of the irreparable damage of war on the home front, and one family’s participation — involuntary, unseen or direct — in a dangerous regime. Kirkus Reviews described the debut novel as “A masterful story of war, horror, and love... Binder provides a family’s-eye view of the terror and trauma, offering readers a unique perspective on the war.”
“We Germans” is written as a letter from a German soldier to his grandson, recounting the terrors of war on the Eastern Front, and a postwar ordinary life in search of atonement. “The letter is at once a thrilling story of adventure and a questing rumination on the moral ambiguity of war,” organizers described. The “raw, visceral and propulsive” novel is a New York Times Book Review Editors’ Choice. Kirkus Reviews wrote, “A small masterpiece... Starritt shows courage in his approach... A risky, provocative novel with exceptional writing.”
L. Annette Binder was born in Germany and immigrated to the United States as a small child. “The Vanishing Sky,” her first novel, was inspired by events from her family history. She holds degrees from Harvard, Berkeley and Harvard Law School. She has a master’s degree from the Programs in Writing at the University of California, Irvine.
Alexander Starritt grew up in Scotland in a cross-cultural household, part Scottish and part German, speaking both English and German fluently. Like Meissner, Starritt’s grandfather, a German, was drafted into the Wehrmacht, fought in Russia and spent several years in captivity. He later escaped across the wall to West Germany with his wife and child, Starritt’s mother, who became a part of the vibrant West Berlin scene through the end of the Cold War.
Science lovers can enjoy the back-to-back events for “Scientific Journeys” and “The Mutant Project.” On Monday, Nov. 16, at 5 p.m., they can be part of a live, interactive online conversation with Fred Dylla, author of “Scientific Journeys: A Physicist Explores the Culture, History and Personalities of Science.” Joining Dylla in conversation is Nancy Thorndike Greenspan, author of “Atomic Spy: The Dark Lives of Klaus Fuchs.”
“Dr. Dylla’s collection of essays traces a scientific journey bookmarked by remarkable mentors and milestones of science. It provides fascinating reading for everyone interested in the history, public appreciation, and value of science, as well as giving first-hand accounts of many key events and prominent figures. The author was one of the ‘sputnik kids’ growing up in the U.S. at the start of the space age.”
Eben Kirksey, author of “The Mutant Project: Inside the Global Race to Genetically Modify Humans,” will discuss his book on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 5 p.m. In the book, an anthropologist visits the frontiers of genetics, medicine and technology to ask: Whose values are guiding gene editing experiments? And what does this new era of scientific inquiry mean for the future of the human species?
Kirksey is an American anthropologist and member of the Institute for Advanced Study in Princeton, N.J. He has been published in Wired, The Atlantic, The Guardian and the Sunday Times. Organizers said he is sought-out as an expert on science in society by the Associated Press, the Wall Street Journal, the New York Times, Democracy Now, Time and the BBC, among other media outlets.
Chris Lindsley will present a writing and self-publishing workshop on Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 5 p.m. Like many authors, writing a book was a long-time goal for Lindsley, author of “Land of Fun.” But not all authors have the same success he has with his book, which was named Browseabout Books’ best-selling book of 2019.
Exactly how did he do it? In this session, Lindsley will discuss his writing, publishing and marketing journey, which included conducting interviews, compiling a mountain of research and making some difficult decisions that ultimately empowered him to take more ownership in the project. Finally, he’ll share his multifaceted approach to marketing the book.
Lindsley has 35 years of writing and editing experience, mostly in sports and healthcare. He served as editor of a national sports magazine for kids (KidSports) and a consumer health newsletter with a subscription mark of more than 2.5 million.
The final presentation of the month will be with Andrea J. Johnson, author of “Poetic Justice,” to be released Nov. 24, a debut thriller and first in the Victoria Justice series. Johnson will be in conversation with fellow mystery author V.M. Burns on Monday, Nov. 30, at 5 p.m.
In the book, Justice, 25, has never really gotten over a near drowning at the hands of a high school bully, but has attempted to build her confidence and career as a court stenographer under the mentorship of the Hon. Frederica Scott Wannamaker, the county’s first African-American Superior Court judge. But when her old nemesis appears on the court docket, Victoria’s carefully crafted world implodes ― evidence goes missing, a potential mistrial abounds and the judge winds up drowned in the courthouse bathroom. Victoria realizes her transcript of the proceedings unlocks everyone’s secrets... including the murderer’s.
Johnson is a freelance entertainment writer for the women’s lifestyle website Popsugar. Her love for insider gossip has led her to take real-life headlines and turn them into mind-bending mysteries. Her novel, “Poetic Justice,” finds inspiration in Delaware’s 2014 drug lab scandal and uses Johnson’s background as a court reporter to explore what would happen if the trial’s stenographer took the law into her own hands.
The online events are offered through Zoom and are free to the public. Registration is required to receive information on how to join the meetings. To register for any of the virtual events, visit the Lewes library’s website (lewes.lib.de.us) or Browseabout Books at browseaboutbooks.com.
A list of all upcoming author events may be found at tinyurl.com/zoomwithauthors. For assistance with registration or getting the Zoom invitation, email the library at lewes.library@gmail.com. The books featured in these events, as well as signed copies, are for sale at Browseabout Books and available to borrow through the Delaware Library system.
