The Rehoboth Art League will host “Art History: Art as Protest,” virtually, using the Zoom platform, on Thursdays, July 23 and 30. “Art as Protest” will consist of two two-hour sessions, from 1 to 3 p.m.
In the first session, participants will look at the anti-war work of Francisco Goya, “Guernica” by Pablo Picasso and the work of the Dada movement protesting World War I. The second class will consider other artists, such as Diego River, Judy Chicago, Keith Haring, Basquiat and Vik Muniz, and the causes they championed.
“Artists do not live in a bubble,” RAL representatives said. “They, like all of us, are doing their work in response to the events going on around them. It is interesting to consider familiar artists in relationship to the events of their day, and perhaps find similarities to our own troubled time. There is no stress, no note taking, no tests — just come and discuss art.”
The cost for the class is $65 per person for members and non-members.
Registration is required for all classes. To register, go to www.rehobothartleague.org or call the RAL education programs director at (302) 227-8408, ext. 112.