This year, the annual Family Christmas Party sponsored by the Mason Dixon VFW 7234 Auxiliary in Ocean View will be a drive-through event, but Santa will be there and there will be a festive tree, traditional holiday music and gifts.
“We hope to bring a taste of Christmas joy to the children of the community,” said Beth Douglass, auxiliary historian, explaining that the gathering is planned for 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 13.
There is no charge, although it’s suggested that a can of vegetables or fruit be donated for those in need.
There is a Christmas celebration held at the post every year, geared toward children who are in elementary school and younger, but the 2020 version will be outdoors, instead of in the VFW building at 29265 Marshy Hope Way, due to coronavirus restrictions.
“Parents will have children in the car, and they will drive by and stop at stations. Each station will have things like little packets called ‘Santa Dust,’ and that is a hot chocolate and marshmallow mix in a cute little packet for them to take home and make. We will have kits of crafts for them to do at home. The first stop will be the North Pole Mailbox. We are asking people to bring their children’s letters to Santa with their lists written up so Santa can take them to his elves,” Douglass said.
“They used to go inside the building to sit on Santa’s lap, and we had crafts, games, story hour. We decorated cupcakes. Now it’s on a much smaller scale,” she said.
The jolly elf will be in the outdoor gazebo on the bay, and he and Mrs. Claus will walk to the cars and greet children.
Two years ago, about 100 children attended, and there were about 75 last year, but Douglass said she isn’t sure how many to expect this year. She and the volunteers are prepared to make 100 little faces light up, she said.