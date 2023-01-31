CHEER Inc. will be hosting its annual Spring Craft & Hobby Show on Saturday, March 4, at the Warren L. & Charles C. Allen Jr. CHEER Community Center on Sand Hill Road, off Route 9, east of Georgetown. The show will be held from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., and is open free to the public. Merchandise ranges from books, baseball cards, toys, woodworking and T-shirts to leather goods, magazines, antiques, military memorabilia, jewelry and more.
For those selling items, 8-foot tables cost $35. Additional tables are available at $10 each. Electrical outlet use costs $5 extra. No outside tables may be brought in. Space is going fast, organizers warned, so those who want to be part of this March 4 event should contact Amy Smith at (302) 853-4200 or asmith@cheerde.com.
Lunch will also be available for eat-in or take-out. On the menu are: chicken salad, $4 (5 ounces); Vegetable Soup, $3 (8 ounces), $5 (16 ounces); Broccoli & Cheddar Cheese Soup, $3 (8 ounces), $5 (16 ounces); Cream of Crab Soup, $4 (8 ounces), $7 (16 ounces); and soda and water, $1 each.
CHEER Inc. is a non-profit agency that promotes healthy and active lifestyles for seniors in Sussex County. Proceeds from the event help to support that mission.