CHEER Inc. will be hosting its annual Spring Craft & Hobby Show on Saturday, March 5, at the Warren L. & Charles C. Allen Jr. CHEER Community Center on Sand Hill Road, off Route 9, east of Georgetown. The show will be held from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., and is open free to the public.
Merchandise ranges from books, baseball cards, toys, woodworking and T-shirts to leather goods, magazines, antiques, military memorabilia, jewelry and more.
Eight-foot tables cost $35 for those selling items. Additional tables are available at $10 each; electrical outlet use costs $5 extra. No outside tables may be brought in. Space is going fast, organizers noted so those who want to be part of this March 5 event should contact either Amy Smith at (302) 853-4200 or asmith@cheerde.com, or Robin Greene at (302) 853-4199 or rgreene@cheerde.com.
CHEER is a non-profit agency designed to promotes healthy and active lifestyles for seniors in Sussex County. Proceeds from this event help to support that mission.