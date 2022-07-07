The fear created by the COVID-19 pandemic was still considerable on Sept. 12, 2020. But the audience at Freeman Arts Pavilion that Saturday evening responded enthusiastically to the performance by TUSK: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute.
There was a mutual sensation of gratitude and appreciation between the spectators and the band.
“We were very grateful to be invited back to perform during COVID-19 at Freeman Arts Pavilion,” said Scott McDonald, a guitarist and vocalist for the Mountain Lakes, N.J.-based tribute band. “Even though seating was limited” due to pandemic-related precautions, “we felt a great sense of gratitude from both the audience and the band that we could share music in any capacity at that point. It felt intimate, yet hopeful that things would get better. The show was so enjoyable. We loved the venue and the vibe!”
TUSK returns to make its fourth appearance at the Freeman Arts Pavilion on Friday night, July 15, for a 7 p.m. performance.
The 15-year-old tribute band comprises five accomplished professional musicians who each personally appreciate Fleetwood Mac’s music.
“We were covering their music in many of our individual projects,” recalled McDonald. “A mutual friend suggested we get together and start a tribute.”
Meet the TUSK band members
TUSK band members are Kathy Phillips on vocals, McDonald on guitar and vocals, keyboardist and vocalist Kim Williams, bassist Randy Artiglere and Tom Nelson on drums.
Fleetwood Mac, the band that TUSK represents, is a British-American rock group formed in 1967 in London, England. Its founding members are guitarists Peter Green and Jeremy Spencer and drummer Mick Fleetwood. Guitarist Danny Kirwan and bassist John McVie later joined the band. McVie married keyboardist Christine Perfect, who had joined that same year, 1970. In 1974, Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks joined the group.
Fleetwood Mac’s 11th studio album, “Rumours” (1977) earned a United Kingdom No. 1 award with “Albatross.” In the United States, the album included four Top 10 singles citations and remained at No.1 on the American album chart for 31 weeks.
“Rumours,” which has sold more than 45 million copies worldwide, becoming the fourth-highest-selling album of all time, also earned two Grammys for Album of the Year in the artist and co-producer categories.
In 1998, Fleetwood Mac was inducted into the Rock-and-Roll Hall of Fame.
Discovering the depth
to Fleetwood Mac’s songs
Throughout their frequent practices and performances, TUSK’s musicians have discovered how much depth there is to many of Fleetwood Mac’s songs.
“Since they fall into the pop music category, their songs come across as beautiful and simple,” said McDonald. “But the layering, the tremendous rhythm section of John McVie and Mick Fleetwood, the stellar vocal harmonies from Stevie, Christine and Lindsey all merge to make their sound unique. Since they all are so strong creatively and musically, it is challenging, yet always fun to recreate their music and try to honor their legacy.”
McDonald admitted that he struggles when asked to identify his three favorite Fleetwood Mac songs that the band may play at Freeman Arts Pavilion.
“If I had to choose, I would say ‘The Chain,’ because it really represents everything about the entire band in one song,” he began. “Then, ‘Rhiannon’ would be my second choice, because it showcases the singing of Kathy Phillips that is similar to Stevie Nicks, and especially Kim Williams, then Randy Artiglerez and Tom Nelson.
“Finally, I would choose ‘Go Your Own Way’ for the sheer energy of the song, and how much we as a band love to power through it together,” McDonald added.
TUSK’s band members work seamlessly with one another, thanks partially to existing friendships that began prior to the band’s formation. In fact, McDonald and Nelson met while playing Little League baseball, while Nelson met Williams in middle school — the duo also marched together in their school band.
“Our friendships, more than anything, have been the catalyst for the longevity of the band,” said McDonald. “All of us listen to each other’s ideas and suggestions, and we collectively continue each day to reevaluate our show and improve what we do. We have incorporated creative elements of each member’s abilities as musicians and performers into the show. We hope those touches are not only entertaining but inspire people to come back again to see us.”
Providing different elements
of entertainment
In addition to its synergy, TUSK plays well to its audiences by taking a sometimes-intriguing approach to provide different elements of entertainment.
“We have attempted to sporadically incorporate creative elements into the show,” he said. “We have a top-notch crew with Ralph Grasso on sound and Paul Palazzi, who manages the audio, visuals and lights, who have definitely been a big part of elevating the show for us. We are a family and, because we care about each other and have so much fun together, we want that joy to spill out into the audience. For a few hours, we want to make them forget about all of their troubles and get lost in the music.”
In addition to being the tribute band’s chosen name, TUSK is also the name of Fleetwood Mac’s 12th album, which was released in 1979.
“After lengthy discussions, we settled on TUSK because we felt it was short, punchy, and lent itself to a potentially creative logo design,” said McDonald. “And most importantly, the name is easily identifiable with Fleetwood Mac.”
The TUSK band members are supported by road manager Palazzi and booking agents Sean Gilday and Rachel Hill from Blue Raven Artists.
Fans can learn more about TUSK by visiting their website at www.fleetwoodmactribute.com. Information is also available on Facebook, under Tusk the Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute, and on Instagram @Tusktributeband.
The Freeman Arts Pavilion is located at 31806 Lakeview Drive, west of Fenwick Island, near Selbyville. To purchase tickets, call (302) 436-3015 or access the Freeman Arts Pavilion website at www.freemanarts.org.