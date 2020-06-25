You ask me about true grit?
It is not the “knock ’em down, shoot ’em up’ ilk
It is not blustering self-aggrandizement
It is not barbed wire and border walls
It is the small gatherings of grandmothers
standing on swollen feet, in hot sun
in their little towns, their city blocks,
holding hand-painted pieces that read —
Peace — Justice — Racial Equality — Respect
Honor for ALL LIFE — Faith
It is kindergarteners and their teachers
crouching under desks —
It is high school students, college students,
housewives and grandfathers
Marching in solidarity for justice
even though they are afraid
It is our vital, precious heroes of today,
and those we remember —
They marched, as rubber bullets rained down
They sang, they prayed into the mouths of rifles
They braved the teeth of snarling dogs —
King — Parks — Douglass — Hamer — Gandhi — Tubman, Truth
we hear them still
It is the father
who moves his vulnerable family to safety,
then returns to work in danger zones — alone
It is doctors and nurses
that don their masks to help babies
come into this uncertain world,
That tend the sick,
stitch the wounded
comfort the bereaved —
It is nurses’ aides, cleaning crews,
fast food workers
who earn minimum wage
and get minimum respect —
It is factory workers, standing for hours
side by side on the lines —
by Their hands we are fed
It is postal workers
handling thousands of potential time bombs
of disease
The neighbor
who arranges to bring over orders of groceries
to the elderly woman next door —
The repairman
who comes into the house to fix a wire
even though he’s not supposed to —
It is the Rabbi, the Priest
the Imam, the Minister
who reaches out to his or her flocks
through Zoom, through phone calls —
Who makes sure messages of comfort, of hope,
Make it through dark clouds
of despair and fear
You ask me about true grit?
It is the pacifist
who honors all creation,
Yet, torn by his beliefs, and the need
to protect his family,
He walks, with leaden step,
to buy a gun
It is the mother
separated from her children
when the test comes back positive —
The brother
working two jobs now
to help his siblings
It is you and it is me
shining as much light as we can
Praying all the prayers we can pray
Singing all the songs of courage and comfort
we can sing
Walking all the steps toward healing
we can walk
Building all the bridges we can build
back to the real heart
of true grit.