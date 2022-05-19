In the late 1970s, a horse named Spectacular Bid captured the attention of the horse-racing community, and so did his jockey, Ronnie Franklin.
Spectacular Bid was impressive from the start and seemed to be a shoo-in for the Triple Crown in 1979. After winning both the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness, his destiny seemed to be set.
On the morning of the Belmont Stakes, however, Spectacular Bid stepped on a safety pin, so the story goes, and there was some question as to whether trainer Buddy Delp would scratch him from the race. To throw more of a wrench into the works in the Triple-Crown-in-progress, his jockey, Franklin, reportedly ran him hard, perhaps too hard, before the race — the longest of the Triple Crown — and the apparently tired horse finished third.
That was the last time Franklin rode Spectacular Bid. Bill Shoemaker took over as his jockey after the ill-fated and ill-prepared horse’s winning streak ended.
Franklin’s rise to fame with Spectacular Bid, and his fall from grace after, have now been told in an unvarnished way by Baltimore author Jack Gilden, whose book, “The Fast Ride: Spectacular and the Undoing of a Sure Thing” offers a look into the gilded universe of horse racing, as well as its sordid side.
He tells the story of Franklin’s early rise to fame, when Delp plucked him from his obscure job at a Roy Rogers restaurant.
“He showed up at the track,” Gilden said, and Delp made him a “hot-walker” — someone who walks racehorses before and after a race to level them out — and then, relatively quickly, a jockey.
Gilden’s book delves into Franklin’s rise as a jockey, which had been attributed to Delp, and his fall into hard times, which included drug use — also, Gilden said, under the influence of Delp.
Franklin, Gilden said in a phone interview this week, was from Dundalk, Md., a part of the Baltimore metropolitan area that is still “a very blue-collar kind of town. A steelworkers’ kind of town.”
With Delp giving Franklin “every advantage,” including a place to live, Gilden said, the jockey soon became a source of income for the wealthy man. He said that, as he researched for the book, “As I got into it more and more, I found an utterly corrupt society.
“The kid was very intimidated,” Gilden said of Franklin. At the height of his success, “He was buying drugs for the entire family.
As he moved ahead with his research for “Spectacular Bid and the Undoing of a Sure Thing,” Gilden said he gained the trust of members of both Delp’s and Franklin’s families, who confirmed the prevalence of drug use.
“You could see that this kid had just kind of wandered into this extraordinary world,” he said.
Meanwhile, the horse himself had become a star.
“Everybody knew it was a Triple Crown horse,” he said of Spectacular Bid. “But everyone also knew he wasn’t just a Triple Crown horse. He was a horse for the ages,” Gilden said.
And the tale of the horse and the jockey became intertwined in a narrative that also tells the story of a town and its people during a particular moment in history.
“You have all these wild things” happening, Gilpen said. He was increasingly drawn to tell the story, he said, as Franklin’s life drew to a close in 2018.
Gilden said he met Frankford Public Library Adult Programing Director Sandra Meyer at an alumni event at Washington College, which they both attended in the 1980s.
Having seen the positive publicity for Gilden’s first book, “Collision of Wills: Johnny Unitas, Don Shula and the Rise of the Modern N.F.L.,” Meyer asked him to come to Frankford and speak about his latest work.
Jack Gilden will speak about his latest book, “Spectacular Bid and the Undoing of a Sure Thing” at the Frankford Public Library at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 21. The library is located at 8 Main Street, Frankford. Admission is free.