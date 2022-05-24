Trimper Rides in Ocean City, Md., is set to roll out its expanded footprint and new rides this summer from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend. One-price wristbands are back and allow park visitors to ride all rides for one flat fee. With a new and expanded lineup of outdoor rides to offer, a menu of nostalgic fair foods in four locations throughout the park, and the traditional Carousel Building rides, guests can expect entertainment and indulgences for all ages.
Guests are being encouraged to explore Trimper Rides’ new property layout, as the park has pushed past S. Division Street to include the rides Endeavor, Magic Maze and Magnum on its north lot. Returning visitors will see many of Trimper’s quintessential rides, and the nearly 150-foot Big Wheel is back with views of the Ocean City boardwalk, beach and ocean.
“We have been preparing the park since last fall for the upcoming season, with new rides and a modified layout to excite new visitors and returning patrons alike. Our entire staff has worked diligently to make the park as spectacular as possible as we welcome and look forward to seeing everyone this year!” said Scott Savage, president of Trimper Rides.
This year is the 110th anniversary of the Herschell-Spillman Carousel at Trimper Rides, and to commemorate its significance, a celebratory free ride on the carousel will be offered at 1:10 p.m. each day on Memorial Day weekend. (Space is limited to ride capacity.)
“We’ve got plenty of exhilarating rides, like our Tidal Wave, rollercoaster, or the Himalaya, but if snapping a pic of your preschooler is on the agenda, our ‘oldies but goodies’ of the Carousel Building are prepped for parents [or] grandparents to capture the moment their child is on the same fire engine they rode decades before. It’s an honor to perpetuate those memories,” said Jessica Bauer, director of marketing for Trimper Rides.
Trimper Rides is affiliated with Windsor Resorts Inc., which also operates Marty’s Playland and the Inlet Village, and employs 200 workers each year.