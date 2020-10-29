It’s the spookiest night of the year, and trick-or-treating will still be permitted in most places, although many festivals were canceled this year. If families opt to participate in Halloween festivities, they are being urged follow guidelines for traffic and personal safety, and COVID-19 prevention.
Here are official trick-or-treat times, by municipality:
• Bethany Beach: No sanctioned times;
• Dagsboro: 6 to 8 p.m., ages 12 or younger;
• Fenwick Island: No sanctioned times;
• Frankford: Trick-or-treating is officially canceled. (Envision Frankford will host drive-through trick-or-treating at the Frankford fire hall from 4 to 6 p.m. and a drive-in movie at the Frankford Town Park, featuring “Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation” at 7 p.m.)
• Millsboro: 6 to 8 p.m., ages 12 or younger, must wear costume. (Millsboro police will also host a drive-through Halloween event at that time, under COVID-19 precautions.)
• Ocean View: 6 to 8 p.m. (The Cops & Goblins festival is canceled.)
• Selbyville: 6 to 8 p.m., ages 12 or younger. (The Selbyville Halloween Parade is canceled.)
• South Bethany: No sanctioned times.
Individual housing developments may have other rules or designated times.
Any household giving out Halloween treats should turn on an outdoor light. Non-participants should turn off their front porch/outdoor lights to let trick-or-treaters know the house is not handing out candy.