With the area’s fall colors emerging, people’s attentions are turning to the next holiday — Halloween. Given the uncertainty around social gathering amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s trick-of-treat activities will be different from years’ past, according to Matt Mittenthal, vice-president and assistant director of asset management at Greenberg Gibbons Commercial, White Marlin Mall’s leasing and property management firm.
“It has been our pleasure to host one of the longest-running Halloween celebrations on the Eastern Shore. For the first time in 33 years, our Halloween Trick or Treat at White Marlin Mall will not take place,” Mittenthal said.
White Marlin Mall is located at 12641 Ocean Gateway, a half-mile west of Ocean City, Md., on Route 50 at Route 611, next to Outlets Ocean City. For 32 years, the open-air mall has been promoted as a safe, secure, family-oriented location to enjoy the evening for trick-or-treaters, along with their family members.
While the event was originally slated for Saturday, Oct. 31, from 4 to 6 p.m., Mittenthal noted, the recent mandate by the CDC erased any hopes that White Marlin Mall had of holding the festivities.
The Centers for Disease Control & Prevention has released holiday guidelines, including those for Halloween that include recommendations for social distancing and masking.
Health experts have advised people to avoid high-risk activities, such as hayrides, traditional trick-or-treating and indoor costume parties, and instead participate in low-risk activities, such as decorating one’s house, having a Halloween costume contest online, and decorating pumpkins outside.
Local officials across the country have been working to adjust to the new guidelines by changing community events or canceling them altogether.
White Marlin Mall deemed the risk too large for the volunteers and participants, even if it was modified to be held entirely outdoors, Mittenthal said.
“Most of 2020 has been altered by the coronavirus pandemic, and the spookiest night of the year will be no different,” he said. “Just as White Marlin Mall was about to start to celebrate its 33rd straight year of hosting Halloween Trick or Treat, we now have to cancel because of COVID-19.”
To stay in the spooky spirit, the Flagship Premium Cinemas at White Marlin Mall will feature ghostly films thought out the weekend. Flagship Cinemas are open Friday through Sunday and will showcase scares from the “Best of the Best.” Check the showtimes at (443) 664-7554 and at the box office at (443) 664-8483, or email oceancity@flagshipcinemas.com.
In the spirit of the season, Mittenthal said, many of the shops at the White Marlin Mall are now holding special sales.
“Shoppers will find some of the best values of the year right now at White Marlin Mall,” he said.
Those who visit White Marlin Mall in November and December can look forward to special savings and the annual celebration of the holiday season at White Marlin Mall, he added. Shoppers might even catch a guest appearance by White Marlin Mall’s Strolling Santa.