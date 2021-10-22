The Mariner’s Bethel Trail Run is back!
On Sunday, Oct. 24, the 18th Annual Mariner’s Bethel 7m and 5k Trail Run returns to the Assawoman Wildlife Refuge. According to organizer Bill Lord, the run is “one big party.” This year, in addition to the usual “best post-race spread on the East Coast,” the event will feature a live band as well as children’s games provided by Ball 4 All, the local organization that helps children who want to play sports but whose families might need help making that happen. Crash Youth Group from Mariner’s Bethel will also assist with children’s activities.
The “run” is actually five events: in addition to the 7m and 5k, there will be a 3-mile walk, a 1-mile walk, and a “kids’ run” for children under 12. Prizes will be awarded for the top three finishers in male, female and child categories. Every registered participant will receive a t-shirt.
Lord said preregistration is well under way but participants can also register on race day, starting at 11 a.m. The race will be based at Camp Barnes, located adjacent to the refuge and will be held at 1 p.m. rain or shine.
The races wind through the various trails at Assawoman Wildlife Refuge, providing beautiful views and plenty of chances to see a variety of birds and other wildlife. The 7-miler in particular “takes in all the scenic areas,” Lord said. The 5k, he said, is in the Mulberry Landing area of the refuge. “The run is very scenic,” he said. “It’s very unique.
In addition to the volunteers from Ball 4 All, Lord said several community organizations provide help with the event, including the Fenwick Island Lions Club and Boy Scout Troop 281. Food will be pre-wrapped so as to be “COVID-friendly,” he said. Millville and Roxana fire companies will have volunteers on hand to make sure everyone stays safe.
The food will be prepared at Mariner’s Bethel’s new Hope Center – which is also to be the beneficiary of proceeds from the run this year, Lord said. The 13,050-square-foot facility has a full kitchen, which enables the church’s Feed My Sheep food ministry to operate more efficiently. The large multipurpose hall can accommodate up to 400 people, and smaller rooms can be used for meetings and other gatherings.
An after-school program, called Enrichment of Hope, will serve at-risk youth in the community. The center will also house a computer lab to be used for life-skills development courses and job resume preparation.
Lord said he looks forward to the event every year, because it’s as much as community gathering as it is a competition. “It’s a great festival,” he said, “and oh, by the way, you can go for a run.”
For more information on the Mariner’s Bethel Trail Run, call the church at (302) 539-9510, call Bill Lord at (302) 745-6899, or email lordslandscaping@yahoo.com. To register online, go to seashorestriders.com.