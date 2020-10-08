Most local towns and neighborhoods are having serious discussions about how to celebrate Halloween in 2020. Although many festivals have been canceled, trick-or-treating will still be permitted in most places. But if they opt to participate, families are being urged to follow safety guidelines issued by the Delaware Division of Health (DPH).
These are official trick-or-treat times, as of mid-October:
• Bethany Beach: No sanctioned times;
• Dagsboro: 6 to 8 p.m., ages 12 or younger;
• Fenwick Island: No sanctioned times;
• Frankford: Regular trick-or-treating is canceled. (Envision Frankford will host drive-through trick-or-treating at the Frankford Volunteer Fire Company from 4 to 6 p.m. and a drive-in movie at the Frankford Town Park, showing “Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation” at 7 p.m.);
• Millsboro: 6 to 8 p.m., ages 12 or younger, must wear a costume;
• Ocean View: 6 to 8 p.m. (The Cops & Goblins festival is canceled.);
• Selbyville: 6 to 8 p.m., ages 12 or younger. (The Halloween Parade is canceled.);
• South Bethany: No sanctioned times.
Private communities:
• White’s Creek Manor has canceled trick-or-treating.
In general, any household giving out treats should turn on an outdoor light.
Anyone who is concerned about COVID-19, or who generally does not wish not to participate in giving out treats on Halloween, should make sure to turn off their front porch/outdoor lights to let trick-or-treaters know their house is not handing out candy.
Households should avoid the traditional method in which treats are handed directly to each child. The safer method is to provide treats from a 6-foot distance and without direct contact. People should use hand sanitizer between each visit. To avoid large groups, trick-or-treat groups should limit themselves to no more than 10 people. Cloth masks should cover the entire mouth and nose at all times.