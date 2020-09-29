Nine large, interactive street-art pieces will now guide travelers through a new way to experience Delaware attractions by creating their own Instagram-worthy moment.
Launched just in time for fall visitors to enjoy, the Delaware Discoveries Trail, created by the Delaware Tourism Office, includes never-before-seen artwork specially created to provide a perfect spot for a #DelawareDiscoveries photo to share on social media.
DTO commissioned local and national artists to paint nine pieces of one-of-a-kind outdoor artwork at:
- Big Chill Beach Club;
- Bombay Hook National Wildlife Refuge;
- Cape May-Lewes Ferry terminal;
- DE Turf;
- Delaware Art Museum;
- Hagley Museum & Library;
- Mispillion River Brewing Company;
- Riverfront Wilmington; and
- Town of Wyoming.
“Tourism is an integral part of Delaware’s economy,” Secretary of State Jeff Bullock said. “These are challenging times for the state’s hospitality industry, and this innovative project provides visitors another reason to come to Delaware. Those travelers will boost the state’s hospitality industry by eating in local restaurants, staying in local hotels and visiting local attractions.”
Delaware Tourism Director Liz Keller said the trail, which has been in development for more than a year, is designed to increase off-season visitation to Delaware and appeal to younger travelers.
“The Delaware Tourism Office is taking an active role in developing new and exciting things to do in the state,” Keller said. “Each of the nine locations is unique and offers visitors the ability to immerse themselves in the artwork. We are aiming for wide appeal with this trail, a fun way for both younger travelers and art lovers of all ages to enjoy a socially-distant outdoor activity.”
Not only does the trail provide people the chance to be part of this art but also to make their own. When someone visits at least four of the nine locations, takes a photo in front of each piece of artwork and uploads those photos at https://www.delawarediscoveries.com, they will receive the free limited-edition prize, a paint-pour kit developed with the Developing Artist Collaboration.
“The Delaware Discoveries Trail strongly supports Delaware’s local artists and helps drive awareness of the great local talent in our state,” said Leah Beach, executive director of the Developing Artist Collaboration. “This is an incredible opportunity for artists to showcase their talent because their work will be seen by the thousands of people each year who visit these popular tourist destinations.”
“Art can spark joy and bring people together,” said Kelsey Montague, the nationally known artist who painted the pieces of artwork at Bombay Hook National Wildlife Refuge and Big Chill Beach Club. “I’ve traveled the world painting interactive street art, and I’m honored to be part of the Delaware Discoveries Trail. Delaware has incredible places for people to experience nature up close, and I hope my work encourages people to explore the great outdoors.”
The Delaware Discoveries Trail artists are Leah Beach, Natalia Ciriaco, Laura Erickson, Michael Johnson, Christian Kanienberg (winner of art contest) and Kelsey Montague.
Before visiting, officials advised people to be sure to view the Go-To-Guide for tips on how to #ExploreSafelyDE, as well as: Remember to plan ahead. Maintain social distancing, wear a face covering and bring hand sanitizer. Make sure to review guidelines before arriving at your destination. Some locations may be operating under different capacity or require reservations. And stay home if you are sick.
To learn more and plan a trip to explore the Delaware Discoveries Trail, go to https://www.delawarediscoveries.com.