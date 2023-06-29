Local artist George Todd will bring “Ocean Inspirations,” his collection of charcuterie boards, cutting boards, frames and vases accented with resin waves, to the Little Gallery at the Inland Bays Garden Center near Frankford in July.
Born in Baltimore, Todd vacationed in Ocean City, Md., every year, and after moving to the area 20 years ago, he began to use the ocean for inspiration as he experimented with different mediums in his art.
The popularity of resin evolved as a natural next choice for his depiction of the ocean. Most of the wood used in his art comes from local felled trees, in various species, including black walnut, maple and oak, along with renewable bamboo.
Todd will be offering “Art in Resin” classes at Inland Bays Garden Center in the fall. Those wishing to take them should look for more information on the IBGC website at inlandbaysgardencenter.com. Inland Bays Garden Center is located at 38320 Muddy Neck Road. For more information, email info@inlandbaysgardencenter.com.