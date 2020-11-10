The Lewes Historical Society will present the 47th Annual “A Christmas Tour of Lewes” this year in a digital format, sponsored by Schell Brothers and the Lee Ann Wilkinson Group. The society will be showcasing nine Lewes residences and offering the public the opportunity to virtually visit the homes for a month.
“We will bring you into Lewes’ unique and historic houses while you sit in the comfort of your home,” said LHS House Tour Chairman Jeff West.
The tour will be professionally filmed and narrated by Michael Sprouse, a television and radio personality who has served as the on-air host and executive producer of the “Arts & Entertainment Report” for WRDE-TV.
During the 60-minute exclusive house-tour video, Sprouse will take viewers through each of the nine homes, pointing out unique aspects of each design, architectural elements and history. From colonial to federal style to a beach house, viewers can collect inspiration from all nine residences seen from drone coverage, as well as a private walk-through of each individual house.
Tickets for the virtual tour are available for purchase online through Jan. 5, with the link to the tour becoming available “live” at 5 p.m. on Dec. 5. The opportunity to view both the interiors and exteriors of the homes on tour will be accessible for up to a month.
In addition to the Christmas Tour of Lewes, the society will be hosting an outdoor Holiday Village & Market on their Shipcarpenter Street campus. The holiday event is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 5, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and visitors will have the opportunity to purchase some greenery and decorations, and do some holiday shopping with more than a dozen unique vendors.
Historic interpreters will roam the property or be sitting near the fire pit reading classic Dickens tales. The family-oriented event will have live sheep from Brittingham Farm from 10 a.m. to noon, with a demonstration of spinning techniques and other historic aspects of the early textile trade. Seasonal food and beverages will be available throughout the event.
The Historical Society will be opening the doors to a few historic properties to allow visitors to pass through safely while viewing three decorated eras of Christmases past. The Hiram Rodney Burton House will display professionally decorated, handcrafted dollhouses.
The miniatures created by local designers and decorators will be raffled off at 3 p.m. on Dec. 8. To get a sneak-peek at the dollhouses in advance, visit Citizens Bank on 2nd Street, Lewes, during the two weeks prior to the holiday event. Raffle tickets cost $5 per chance, available for purchase online or at the Society’s Ryves Holt House.
Art collectors may want to buy a raffle ticket for artist Jean Doran’s rendition of the LHS’s historic building, called “The Doctor’s Office,” created in brilliant acrylic colors. The one-of-a-kind painting will also be raffled off on Dec. 8, as an additional fundraising effort for the Lewes Historical Society. Raffle tickets for the painting will also be available online as well as in all LHS museums and stores.
After a day filled with holiday festivities, the society will be presenting a holiday movie, sponsored by Metz Capital Management, on a large outdoor screen, from 5 to 7 p.m. The public is being invited to watch Albert Finney’s “Scrooge,” safely distanced from their neighbor’s pod. Attendees are being encouraged to bring their own blankets and chairs. Food, beverages and popcorn will be available for sale. The cost for the movie is $5 per person. Tickets are only available online, and space is limited.
Tickets for the virtual Christmas House Tour of Lewes cost $25 and can be purchased online, along with raffle and movie tickets. A link to the tour will be emailed to buyers within 48 hours of purchase. Tickets for the Holiday Village & Market will be available at the gate for $5, with children 12 or younger admitted free of charge.
With a Holiday Village & Market ticket purchase, visitors will be eligible to see the new exhibit “Breaking Britannia’s Grasp” at the Cannonball House, located at 118 Front Street. The exhibition, along with the Lewes History Museum and the Ryves Holt House Museum Store, will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 5, and is free with the Holiday Village ticket.
The Lewes Historical Society is asking attendees at all their in-person events to remember to social distance and to wear a mask at all times. Occupancy on campus will be limited to a maximum number due to COVID-19 regulations.
For more information, go to historiclewes.org.