More than 50 restaurants, bars, wine and liquor distributors, breweries and musicians are preparing to participate in the 2021 Southern Delaware Wine, Food & Music Festival, set for Sept. 15 near Millsboro, with more signing up every day, organizers said this week.
From noon to 3:30 p.m. at the Independence Clubhouse in Long Neck, wine and food lovers will gather to taste offerings from Southern Delaware purveyors — and be entertained with music as they bid on the silent auction, make purchases at an extensive “wine wall” and watch the annual Chef Throwdown, which is a highlight of the annual festival.
The sixth annual festival has already attracted a number of local sponsors, including the title sponsor, the Sussex County Association of Realtors, as well as Tunnell and Raysor P.A., Faw Casson, Sysco Foods, Chesapeake Wealth Management, Highway One, the Fins Restaurant Group, Community Bank and Elite PT, but more sponsorship opportunities are available to local businesses that want to make a mark on what oragnizers described as a lively, diverse crowd.
All proceeds benefit the Delaware Restaurant Association’s employee assistance fund and the Developing Artists Collaboration, the two non-profits chosen as beneficiaries for this year’s festival. In the five years since the event was founded, local area charities have reaped more than $130,000 from event sponsors and festival attendees.
The last festival, in 2019, hosted more than 600 attendees, and this year’s festival is capped for only 500 participants. Organizers said they expect the event to sell out.
To buy tickets, volunteer or to learn more about the sponsorship benefits and how a business can participate, go to sodelfest.com or contact festival founder and Executive Director Stacy LaMotta at stacy@sodelfest.com.