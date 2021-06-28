Art lovers can experience coastal wildlife woven through the camera lens, glass and found objects, by three creative artists who bring natural beauty to life, in the Inland Bays Garden Center gallery during the month of July.
Photographer Ken Arni began his wildlife photography after his retirement, when he moved to Delaware’s Inland Bays with his kayak. When out in the bays, it became obvious that he needed to bring a camera to capture the wildlife. His favorite place to catch nature happening is from his kayak in those inland bays on the eastern shore of the Delmarva Peninsula.
His next most favorite place is in his own back yard on the Little Assawoman Bay, where his wife’s garden and the surrounding salt marsh of the estuary provide a wildlife habitat with food from the native wax myrtle, eastern red cedar and loblolly pine trees.
Peter Gibson grew up in Michigan, and moved to Maryland with his wife, Kathy, in 1973, for a job with NOAA’s National Ocean Service. That winter, he took an adult education class on stained glass. He was hooked on glass, and began a long period of taking workshops, learning, trying new things, and making projects for family and friends. In 2008, he retired from the federal government, and as a retirement gift to himself, purchased a kiln to start working with fused glass. Since that time, he has spent as much time as possible with new workshops, learning, trying new things and making projects. In 2017, he began teaching fused glass classes at the Art League of Ocean City.
Lisa Scarbath is a self-taught mosaic artist who creates wall art, décor, furniture and custom portraits. Her art is diverse; she thrives on being able to choose what materials to work with based on the finished project she envisions. She alternates between cutting colorful stained glass for realistic pet portraits or vintage wooden window scenes, to digging in and getting her hands dirty cutting slate for an abstract, more organic project.
Upcycling broken plates, bowls or ceramic presents challenges of color, shape and density when transforming them into alternative compositions. She uses found objects, such as watch parts, jewelry, toy pieces, charms and almost any other small bits, to make mosaic bouquets or themed 3D creatures, such as blue crabs, starfish, horseshoe crabs, turtles and hermit crabs. Her art ranges from realistic to abstract, functional, meaningful and thought-provoking to just plain fun. Her goal is to provide the viewer with something new to see each time they look at one of her finished pieces.
The Inland Bays Garden Center is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, contact Sandy Daniels at (302) 539-1839 or email info@inlandbaysgardencenter.com.