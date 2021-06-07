“Art is the perfect way to capture coastal life and keep it alive all year long,” representatives of the Inland Bays Garden Center said this week, introducing three artists who they say have done just that, using ceramic flowers, unique garden stepping stones and “pigments of the imagination.”
The artists showing their work at the gallery at the Inland Bays Garden Center include:
- Dot Truitt — “Growing up on the shore, we were very isolated. If the hardware store or Sears did not have what you wanted, you made it! My favorite shamrocks would get leggy in the winter, so I began making them from clay on bamboo sticks.” At 86, her ceramic flowers make for a long-lasting bouquet.
- Carol Gentes — owner of Pigment of the Imagination, offers her “dotted art” pieces and a limited series of her painted rocks. “Some say the dotted art pieces look bejeweled, because the drops of paint create a unique textural quality to the finished artwork.” Each “dot” is carefully applied to the canvas or wood surface with a metal needle or the flat end of a drill bit. The painted rocks are created with outdoor paint and varnish for a fun accent in the garden. New pieces will be added throughout the month of June.
- Margie Samero — Stepping Stones began in 2000, when a close friend gave Samero a big bucket of stained-glass scraps and said, “Here — maybe you can make something with this someday.” She said she quickly fell in love with all the beautiful glass. It was glass made by a Pennsylvania art-glass manufacture called Youghiogheny. The easiest thing she could think of was to stick the glass into concrete and make a garden decoration. So “Stepping Stones” was born.
Samero begins the process with a big sheet of stained glass. She traces her original pattern onto the glass, then cuts it by hand. Next comes a special type of concrete mixed by hand. The concrete is poured into a mold, and the glass is placed on top. Every stone gets a glass border, and no border is alike, making every stone one-of-a-kind.
The Inland Bays Garden Center, located at 38320 Muddy Neck Road, Frankford, is open from Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, contact Sandy Daniels at (302) 539-1839 or visit www.info@inlandbaysgardencenter.com.