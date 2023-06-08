Thousands of guests are expected at the 66th annual Old Timer’s Day in Selbyville on Saturday, June 17, where people can enjoy a car show, live music and vendors, as well as a new block party the evening before the event.
Organized by the Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce, with the help of the Town and support of sponsors, the free, rain-or-shine event will be centered in the parking lot in front of Selbyville Town Hall and extend to the post office and library from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. The yard sale will be in front of the library.
Prizes will be awarded for the best cars on display in the car show, and there will be a beer garden, children’s games and inflatables, petting zoo, pony rides and pop-up farmer’s market with fresh fruits and vegetables sold by Adkins Produce of Millsboro.
The cost to participate in the yard sale is $25, and all proceeds from the vendor fees will be donated to the fund to pay for the new Selbyville Public Library. To reserve a spot, visit https://business.bethany-fenwick.org/events/details/66th-annual-old-timers-day-community-yard-sale-25860.
Items for sale will include housewares and clothing. Emily Gaither, member relations manager at the Chamber, said no food, guns or other items that could be used as weapons may be sold at the yard sale, although food vendors can apply separately. Details are on the website at https://oldtimersdayde.com/.
The band Glass Onion will play in front of town hall from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and local disc jockey Brian K. Hall will be the emcee.
Artisans will offer items, and foods for sale will include breakfast sandwiches, hotdogs, hamburgers, organic vegetarian options and desserts.
On Friday, June 16, at 6 p.m., the block party — free and open to the public — will be held at Salem United Methodist Church at 29 Church Street. A children’s animated movie will be shown at 7 p.m. and there will be a cook-out, carnival-style games and inflatables.
“We are excited to help the event grow by partnering with Salem United Methodist Church for the block party the night before, and to help bring in local businesses and community groups to make the event a family event,” Gaither said.
“It’s going to be a lot of fun for people of all ages. It is Father’s Day weekend, the start of summer, the end of the school year. We are excited to have people come out and hang out in Selbyville,” she said.
The Railroad Museum will also be open, and there will be a walking tour of historic sites around town.