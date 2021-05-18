Visitors to Thompson Island Brewing Company’s beer garden are in for a colorful surprise. The Rehoboth Beach brewpub recently unveiled a vibrant mural on one wall.
“Murals have become a fun way to pay tribute to what makes our beach area so unique,” said Scott Kammerer, president of SoDel Concepts, which owns Thompson Island Brewing Company and 11 other Delaware restaurants. “They also give businesses the chance to support talented local artists.”
The mural was painted by Michael Johnson, a University of Delaware graduate, who grew up in Sussex County. He is a founding member of the Dewey Artist Collaboration, now known as the Developing Artist Collaboration.
The scene shows Thompson Island’s India Pale Ale splashing from a can into a glass and up toward a golden sunset — or sunrise — over azure waters. Green hops can seem to gleefully dance around the glass.
The three evergreens silhouetted against the sun were inspired by the artwork for Loblolly Blonde, which was created by Andrew Dickinson, the hospitality company’s art director.
“We love the way that the design captures the vibe of the beach and our beer,” said Matt Patton, who oversees SoDel Concepts’ beer program. “It’s eye-catching, and all the elements say something about Thompson Island, the inland bay landmark that is our namesake.”
Patton is also overseeing the construction of Matt’s Fish Camp in Fenwick Island and the development of Ocean View Brewing Company near Bethany Beach.
