As a reality check, it was significant.
The COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 literally shut down life as humanity knew it.
And the interruption was like a slap in the face to a pair of renowned veteran musicians.
“When COVID-19 hit and we weren’t able to perform, we realized the importance of being on the stage,” said Bucky Heard, a member of The Righteous Brothers, who will make their first appearance at Freeman Arts Pavilion on Friday, Aug. 18, beginning at 7 p.m. “When we were unable to perform, we realized this was our lifeblood. If you have any longevity as a performer, it’s not a choice … it’s like oxygen that you need to survive. And we couldn’t do without it.”
“Yeah, it’s just in our DNA,” said band co-creator Bill Medley. “People ask me all the time ‘When are you going to retire?’ I answer by saying, ‘I’ve got to get a job first.’ This isn’t work. This is a 15-year-old boy’s dream, and so we’re just blessed to be able to play.”
The Righteous Brothers are an American musical duo that sings “blue-eyed soul,” a term coined in the mid-1960s to describe white artists whose sound is similar to that of the predominantly African American artists on the Motown and Stax record labels.
The Righteous Brothers were originally created by Medley and the late Bobby Hatfield in 1963. They initially performed together in 1962 in the Los Angeles area, as part of a five-member group called The Paramours, and adopted The Righteous Brothers moniker when they became a duo.
Medley is recognized as one of American music history’s most iconic figures. His instantly recognizable baritone voice has highlighted several of the best recordings of all time. He’s won a Grammy, an Oscar, a Golden Globe and an American Music Award, while also singing on the soundtracks and performing theme songs for 33 movies and TV shows. In 2014, he released his memoir “The Time of My Life.”
The duo’s most active recording period was in the 1960s and 1970s. After several inactive years, Hatfield and Medley reunited in 1981 and continued to perform until Hatfield’s death in 2003.
Medley continued to perform as a solo artist for some time after Hatfield’s death, occasionally singing with a screen projection of old film footage displaying Hatfield.
In January 2016, Medley announced that he would revive The Righteous Brothers for the first time since 2003, with singer Bucky Heard. The pairing of Medley and Heard was something of a happy accident, according to Medley.
“He fits The Righteous Brothers’ live performance show perfectly,” said Medley. “And we’ve even recorded some new material together that I’m really excited about!”
Heard is one of the most popular and versatile performers in America. He has headlined countless shows in major venues, and continues to be highly regarded as a multi-talented rock singer with an incredible vocal range.
The duo was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2003 and into the Vocal Group Hall of Fame in 2005. Rolling Stone magazine ranked the band 16th on its list of the 20 Greatest Duos of All Time.
A ‘Righteous’ new name
In the early 1960’s, African American marines stationed at El Toro Marine Base traveled to Orange County, Calif., to watch and listen to a duo that was singing rhythm-and-blues.
“In those days, if you really liked something, such as an attractive shirt, a white guy would say, ‘Boy, that’s cool,’ while an African American would say, ‘That’s righteous’ or ‘That’s a righteous lookin’ shirt,’” recalled Medley. “And if those soldiers liked you as a friend, they’d call you ‘brother,’ as in ‘Hey, brother, how you doin’?”
Medley and Hatfield would occasionally meet one of the Marines, who frequently enthused, “Hey, righteous brother, how you doin’?
“I loved that, and so did Bobby,” said Medley. “Sometimes at the end of our performances, they’d yell out, ‘That’s righteous, brother’!”
Hatfield eventually broached the subject of using the salutation as their group’s moniker.
“I said, ‘Oh, man — I would love that,’” Medley recalled. “We put the name on our first record. That’s the true story. The Marines from El Toro Marine Base named our group.”
The first recording with the new band name was “Little Latin Lupe Lu,” which Medley wrote when he was 19. They recorded it in November 1962 for Ray Maxwell at Moonglow Records. The song, which peaked on the Billboard Hot 100 at No. 49 on June 8, 1963, launched The Righteous Brothers to stardom. Shortly thereafter, producer Phil Spector approached the musicians, who recorded the hit “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feelin’.”
Inspiration through a love for singing and entertaining
Medley and Heard continue to derive inspiration through their love of singing and entertaining.
“We were very fortunate with the songs that we recorded, because they fed our love of music and the audiences,” said Medley. “In fact, the audience is extremely, extremely important. I don’t think audiences really understand how important they are to our shows. I would say the music and the audiences are what keep us alive.”
At Freeman Arts Pavilion, the duo — supported by a 12-person crew — plans to perform “Unchained Melody,” “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feelin’” and “Soul and Inspiration.”
The band is composed of tour manager Tim Lee on keyboards, Diane Spann, Joseph Johnson and McKenna Maples on vocals, Jeff Gopen on drums, Russ Letizia on guitar, Aja Wilson on bass, Mark Tragesser on tenor sax, Steve Meyer on trombone, Russ Burt on baritone saxophone, Andy Ray on trumpet, and production manager and front-of-house man Bill Famini.
“Our band is kind of like a perfect storm,” said Heard. “We have some of the most incredibly talented singers and musicians in the show. Each one of them brings their individual talents, and when they all come together on stage, it’s incredible to stand in front of them.
“Bill Medley and Tim Lee, our musical directors, took great pains in putting together this group,” added Heard. “It’s just when the crowd appears — you’ll see exactly what I’m talking about. The energy coming off the stage is just unbelievable.”
Once each of their shows has ended, the duo mingles with the crowd to sign autographs and meet some of the attendees.
“The one thing that I hear constantly, that I love, is when they say, ‘Boy, we didn’t expect that!’ and ‘We didn’t expect to laugh like we did,’ and ‘We didn’t expect the emotional rollercoaster,’” said Medley. “For us, that’s just so encouraging. Obviously, we do all the songs in a serious manner. We do them to the best of our ability, and we have a lot of fun doing the show.”
“Yes, I agree — it’s almost a thread,” said Heard. “It’s like a musical, in that the stories about the songs tie them all together like a thread. We have these great hits, and then we throw in some surprises. But the story, the history of The Righteous Brothers, is the needle in the thread that holds all of the songs together. The show is very moving at times, and it’s a lot of fun, because people are laughing. And I think the audience appreciates that.
“When the show is over,” added Heard, “the audience always tells us, ‘We just weren’t ready for it to be over. We wanted you to keep going.’ And I think that’s one of the best compliments you can receive as a performer.”
One of those audience members was New York Post sports writer Mike Vaccaro, who enjoyed their May 17 show this year. Vaccaro was moved to write a brief tribute to Medley for the May 20 edition of the popular tabloid daily.
“Had the great good fortune to see The Righteous Brothers this week at Bergen Performing Arts Center in Englewood,” began Vaccaro’s blurb about the New Jersey show. “And let’s just say that I wish for you, dear reader, to be able to do anything as well at age 82 as Bill Medley does in belting out You’ve Lost that Lovin’ Feelin’ in that forever bass-baritone of his night after night.”