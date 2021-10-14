The Leslie Kopp Group of Long & Foster Real Estate will proudly host the annual “Wags, Witches & Warlocks” Halloween Festival and Parade in Bethany Beach on Saturday, Oct. 30.
The event brings families and pets to the coastal town for a day of fun while raising funds and creating awareness for the Brandywine Valley SPCA (BVSPCA). Led by the Indian River High School Marching Band, the parade and costume contest will begin at 10 a.m. Costumes will be judged with awards for the Funniest, Scariest, Cutest, Best Pet, Best Family, Best with a Pet and the Most Original.
Participants can enjoy activities throughout town such as Halloween crafts for kids, story time at Bethany Beach Books at 11 a.m. and trick-or-treating at approximately 40 participating businesses throughout town from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. (just look for their trick-or treat flag).
New this year, Event Registration and the Costume Contest Awards Presentation will be at the Bethany Beach bandstand. A professional DJ will enrich the event featuring Halloween- themed music and the BVSPCA will have pets for adoption throughout the day!
Registration to participate in the parade opens at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30, and a rain date has been set for Sunday, Oct. 31, which would be announced on the event website and Facebook page should there be inclement weather on Saturday.
For more event information, to donate or to register in advance for the event, visit www.WagsWitchesandWarlocks.com.
The Brandywine Valley SPCA is a non-profit organization that relies solely on the generosity of the community to support their programs and services. The BVSPCA is a tax-exempt charity under the section 501(c)3.