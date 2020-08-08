The latest additions to this summer’s lineup at The Freeman Stage includes tribute acts, local artists and a musical.
The recently announced events include Masters of Soul on Aug. 20; “Sister Act,” presented by Clear Space Theatre Company on Aug. 21; The Honey Dewdrops, sponsored in part by the Mid-Atlantic Arts Foundation, on Aug. 22; Jimmy Charles on Aug. 27; Kategory 5 Band on Aug. 28 and Classic Stones Live: The Complete Rolling Stones Tribute Show on Aug. 29.
New Young Audience Series events — which is the nonprofit’s free children programming — includes Read and Sing-Along with Connie on Aug. 22 and Kool Beans: The Amazing Panda Experience on Aug. 29.
Public on-sale for the new performances will begin Tuesday, Aug. 11, at 11 a.m. For more information or to purchase seats, visit freemanstage.org.
The Freeman Stage, which is located four miles west of Fenwick Island, Delaware, is a program of the Joshua M. Freeman Foundation, which partners to present memorable performances and provide inspired arts education for all. This program is made possible, in part, by a grant from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency dedicated to nurturing and supporting the arts in Delaware, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts. The Division promotes Delaware arts events on www.DelawareScene.com.