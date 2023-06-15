The Brothers Doobie

Be prepared to smile.
Get ready to enjoy yourself.
You might leap from your chair and begin to enthusiastically dance as you “listen to the music.”
Brothers Doobie — A Doobie Brothers Experience has that type of effect on music fans.
The three-year-old Doobie Brothers tribute band will perform for the first time at the Freeman Arts Pavilion near Fenwick Island on Thursday, June 22, beginning at 8 p.m.
Created just prior to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Brothers Doobie recreates the music originally played by The Doobie Brothers, an American rock band formed in 1970.
Renowned for their flexibility in performing across multiple genres that included mainstream rock, folk, country and rhythm-and-blues, The Doobie Brothers entertained fans for five decades, earning several Grammy Awards.
“Our tribute band strives to deliver a high-energy, high-level performance,” said Michael Yorkell, the group’s executive producer. “We perform the full range of the Doobie Brothers’ top hits, including some of the most complex and challenging songs performed for live audiences. For our first performance at Freeman Arts Pavilion, we anticipate a high-energy evening of music, dancing, singing and positive vibes.”
Yorkell created the six-person band based on its members’ appreciation for the music that was made famous by the original Doobie Brothers band.
“We love this music and saw a gap in the tribute genre that we wanted to fill,” said Yorkell, president and CEO of Michael Yorkell Productions. “This style of music is more challenging than one would think, because it’s been so well-written and recorded. There are so many elements and layers to it, making it a challenge to reproduce live. And we really enjoy playing this type of music. By doing so, we are keeping this music alive in order to bring it to the masses.”
Yorkell identified “Jesus is Just Alright with Me,” “Listen to the Music” and “Takin’ It to the Streets” as three of the most powerful and meaningful songs that they will perform at Freeman Pavilion.
“‘Jesus is Just Alright with Me’ may or may not be considered religious by fans, and it has a positive vibe and energy that are infectious,” said Yorkell. “‘Listen to the Music’ is a song that speaks to how music brings people together. And ‘Takin’ It to the Streets’ is a great high-energy, sing-along tune that celebrates how music can unify us.”
The tribute band includes lead and background vocalist Sean Byrne; drummer and percussionist Sean Fitzgerald; keyboardist Eric Bertone; Mike Fretwell and Peter Tentindo on lead vocals and rhythm guitars; and bassist Bob Whitlinger. Each band member also can provide background vocals.
“Individually, each member comes with many years of musical talent and experience, along with a great attitude and feel,” said Yorkell. “And when we bring all of this talent together, it makes you smile and sing our music that is part of the rock’ n’ roll genre.”
The Freeman Arts Pavilion is located at 31806 Lakeview Drive, west of Fenwick Island, near Selbyville. To purchase tickets, call (302) 436-3015 or access the Freeman Arts Pavilion website at www.freemanarts.org.