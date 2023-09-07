James Petrillo of Ocean View had a 33-year teaching career in Freehold, N.J., with the Old Bridge Township Public Schools and is now a substitute teacher for the Indian River School District. He has also just published two books — one based on the reality of teaching, called “This Teacher’s Story,” and the second a children’s fantasy novel about kids bridging a cultural divide, “The Magic of Minipeeps.”
Sometimes truth really is stranger than fiction. Petrillo’s career arch chronicled in “This Teacher’s Story” (available on Amazon) is pertinent reading for the 107 new teachers in the IRSD system or current educators, who will understand the journey. His actual life story as a teacher, in an autobiography, is as fascinating as the fantasy world he created for kids about the “Minipeeps” versus the “Turtletown” residents.
“‘This Teacher’s Story’ is about my 33-year teaching career,” said Petrillo. “It is about how I became a teacher and why I became a teacher. It shows my educational background that brought me to this profession.”
“It all started when I went to Seton Hall, and received my bachelor’s in English and then got my master’s in education from the College of New Jersey,” he recalled.
“My brother was a teacher at the time. He told me to come aboard, and I said, ‘No, thanks.’ I thought I might go to law school,” said Petrillo, who was only a junior at the time. “But then he prodded me to go watch him teacher fourth grade at South Brunswick, N.J. I got a chance to interact with the kids — and that was it. I knew what I wanted to do. They looked up to the teacher, and even to me as their guest. That is what prompted me to become a teacher. I started subbing when I was still in college at Seton Hall. I was just 20 years old.”
Closer to home at IRSD
Petrillo said retired teachers are treated with great respect within the IRSD system.
“I completed my application here, shared my teaching certificate, and of course had my fingerprints taken, with other security measures,” said Petrillo. “A retired-teacher sub is a different level here, and they appreciate this experience at IRSD.”
He has been teaching for the district at Lord Baltimore Elementary School, Phillip C. Showell Elementary School and Selbyville Middle School.
“It’s funny — my career was in middle school and high school, but I am just loving these elementary school children,” said Petrillo, who also hopes to follow their progress at SMS.
“Principal Pam Webb is so nice at L.B.,” he said, “and she runs a good school. There is so much order at L.B., and you can tell how well the kids treat each other here, with mutual respect. At assemblies, they even wait for each other and don’t cut the line. The hallways are even quiet,” said Petrillo. “L.B. is a special place and is my favorite in the area.”
“Showell is also a very well-run school,” said Petrillo. “I hope to do more substitute education at SMS, because I would like to follow the students I taught at both elementaries as a sub and see how they are progressing.”
Fact and fiction of teaching
in two self-published books
Petrillo’s two books were published in May. The autobiography covers his 16 years as a science teacher and, later, 16 more as a student activities specialist at Carl Sandburg Middle School and then at Old Bridge High School.
“‘This Teacher’s Story’ is filled with anecdotes and situations that happened to me as a classroom teacher and later as a student activity coordinator,” he said. “The first story I mentioned was when I was teaching science about fossil fuels and carbon energy. I asked: ‘Where is the oil found?’ and the young student said, ‘Underground!’”
“I also talk about a fire in our middle school, Carl Sandburg, and I devote a whole chapter to this emergency,” said Petrillo. “It was set by a student who thought he was playing a joke. It was scary for me, personally,” said Petrillo, whose science lab was closest to the auditorium that was set ablaze and was equipped with fire emergency equipment.
“Two teachers are running out of the auditorium, and one of them says, ‘Get the fire extinguisher in the science lab!’ So I ran back to my room and then back down the incline of the theater, and the ‘fireproof’ curtains were actually on fire. So, I went to put it out, and the fire had spread and had consumed the entire room and the stage.”
“I was overtaken by the smoke, because the theater seating rises up, and I got down and crawled out down low,” said Petrillo, recalling the incident. “It shook me up a little bit. And we lost the use of our theater and the room for the rest of the school year, and I was [producing] school plays at that time. All the props and stage construction we were creating had burned. We had to make do and improvise, and move into the cafeteria, which had a small stage.”
For the fantasy book, Petrillo said he turned one of the school plays he wrote and produced for the Sandburg middle-schoolers about 30 years ago, in spring of 1994, into a children’s book.
“‘The Magic of Minipeeps’ is a fantasy adventure story. The idea came about that timeframe 30 years ago. We had two high schools in our district that were coming together from different sides of town. The Madison District and the Cedar Ridge District schools were going to merge and make one large high school. And nobody was happy about it.”
“I got to thinking about class divides from the two sides of our district,” said Petrillo of the inspiration for this fantasy kids’ novel. “Welcome to Turtletown,” says one of the characters in his play and book, upon learning of the “Minipeeps” coming to visit.
“The Minipeeps are all bad, say the townspeople, and the kids are determined to go to the other side of town to meet the Minipeeps, who are 2 feet tall and have a magical spell that makes people happy,” said Petrillo of his children’s book. “Mandy and Brad are the kids, and we pull them into a television program,” he said of the magical portal, which is akin to the mirror in “Alice in Wonderland.”
“Mandy and Brad say that ‘These Minipeep folks are not what Turtletown told us,’” Petrillo dramatized. “It was their job to get the two towns together. The people have more in common than they think. There is a message about accepting people and to not listen to rumors.”
“There is a great deal about acceptance of others and making sure not to judge or have false assumptions about people,” said Petrillo of his fantasy novel.
“The Minipeeps and the Turtletown people finally get along,” said Petrillo. “This will become a miniseries. The next title might be ‘Trouble in Turtletown,’ and the two kids are brought back to town to help solve a mystery. That is the concept of the sequel and the resolution of the story.”
“I found a professional illustrator named Sash, and the copyrighted art is by Beytler Illustration. She did an amazing job on bringing these ideas to life,” he said of the illustrated book.
“I am self-published with KDP Amazon,” said the IRSD substitute-teacher-become-author.
Petrillo’s daughter Lisa has been an art teacher for 30 years and continues the family legacy.