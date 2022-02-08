The Take Two Drama Club of Sussex Central High School will present the Neil Simon comedy “Fools” by special permission of Samuel French, on Friday, Feb. 11, at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 12, at 2 and 7 p.m. The show will take place at the Centre for Visual & Performing Arts at Sussex Central High School, 26026 Patriots Way in Georgetown.
“Fools” is the story of Leon Tolchinsky, who has landed a teaching job in an idyllic Russian hamlet. What he doesn’t know is that the town has been cursed with chronic stupidity for more than 200 years, and it’s Leon’s job to break the curse. No one tells him that if he stays in the village for more than 24 hours and does not break the curse, he, too, will become stupid. Complications also ensue when Leon falls in love with his pupil.
All tickets cost $12 and must be purchased online at: https://www.onthestage.tickets/show/take-two-drama-club-of-sussex-central-high-school/fools-85907. (Ticket purchasers are asked to have the acknowledgment of their purchase on their phone or on a printed page when they arrive at the theater.)
The Take Two Drama Club is an independent non-profit organization that supports the production of plays and musicals for the students of Sussex Central High School and the surrounding communities. All ticket proceeds go directly back into the production of future shows and to supporting the students of Sussex Central in studying and creating theater. Those who wish to make a donation to Take Two should contact advisor David Warick at david.warick@irsd.k12.de.us.