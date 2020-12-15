Beginning Jan. 1, 2021, cozying up with some good reads could win Sussex County book lovers some prizes. The 13 libraries in Sussex County have announced another unified reading challenge.
The Sussex Winter Reads 2021 runs Jan. 1 through Feb. 28. During that time, readers of all ages will be asked to track their reading using an online tool called Beanstack. In Beanstack, the more reading a participant tracks, the more chances they will earn to win prizes. Prizes include Delaware State Parks passes, gift cards to local books stores, a Kindle, learning toys and more.
During the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Sussex County libraries merged their individual Summer Reading Programs to create equity and simplicity for readers and library patrons countywide. The result has been a lasting, literacy-enhancing partnership promoting a shared love of reading for all Sussex Countians.
Participants may register on Beanstack by visiting: https://sussexcountyde.beanstack.org or by downloading the Beanstack app. Those who participated in the Summer Reading Program in 2020 simply log in to their accounts to register. For folks new to Beanstack, registration is simple and requires little information. Whole families may register together to keep the tracking easy. (Contact a local library for help accessing a Beanstack account.)
As library service continues to adapt throughout the pandemic, library staff are committed to finding new ways to engage with readers. For more information about available library services, visit https://frankford.lib.de.us/. For more information or to register for Sussex Winter Reads 2021, visit sussexlibraries.org/winter-reads-2021.