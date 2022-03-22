The Take II Drama Club and Sussex Central High School will present “High School Musical” on April 1-2 at the SCHS Premiere Centre for the Performing Arts.
Show times are Friday, April 1, at 7 p.m. and Saturday, April 2, at 2 and 7 p.m. Tickets cost $12 and can be purchased online at sussexcentralvpa.org.
“High School Musical” follows Wildcats Troy and Gabriella as they take chances, dodge drama and break the status quo. Every arts department at SCHS is involved in the show, which will feature live music arranged by teachers Ben Ables and Phoebe Marvel. The show’s cast also includes an SCHS administrator and several teachers.
The SCHS Premiere Centre for the Performing Arts is located at 26026 Patriots Way, Georgetown.