Sussex Academy High School will be performing the musical comedy “The Wedding Singer” on April 29 at 7 p.m. and April 30 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., at Sussex Academy auditorium.
“The Wedding Singer” is a musical comedy based on the 1998 film of the same name starring Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore. The show takes us back to a time where hair was big and music was booming. It follows Robbie Hart and his ups and downs of being a wedding singer. When he is left by his fiancé at the altar, he tries to make every wedding as horrible as his was until Julia Sullivan, a waitress, wins over Robbie’s heart. But, as luck would have it, Julia is engaged to a big-shot business man. If Robbie doesn’t pull it together soon, his dream girl will be gone forever.
Tickets for “The Wedding Singer” cost $10 per adult/$5 per student and can be purchased at the door or online at showtix4u.com. A recorded performance of the show will also be streamed the following weekend; information about purchasing streaming passes can be found at showtix4u.com.
Sussex Academy is a public charter, tuition-free school offering an accelerated academic program for the students of Delaware in grades kindergarten through 12. Visit them at www.sussexacademy.org.