Clear Space Theatre’s summer repertory of “9 to 5: The Musical,” “Grease” and “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” brings performances by the actors and musicians to the stage, but thanks to local high school graduate and artist Leilani Anupol, the stage is alive with the colors and design of each set.
Anupol, a 2022 graduate of Sussex Academy, worked over three weeks to create aesthetic concepts and paint the custom sets for the three summer shows. In addition to Anupol’s work behind the scene, Anupol also performs in “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.”
In the fall, Anupol will be attending the University of Delaware to study art conservation.