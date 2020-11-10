On Friday, Nov. 13, from 5 to 7 p.m., the Rehoboth Art League will host an opening reception for two new exhibits featuring Damon Pla, with his “Memory of a Late Afternoon” collection of landscape and surreal paintings, and Linda Hill, with her collection of work “She the People,” a series recognizing the centennial anniversary of the 19th Amendment. Both exhibitions will run through Dec. 13.
The opening reception, which is free and open to the public, will be held on the RAL’s campus. To ensure the safety of all attendees, RAL will continue to require masks to enter the galleries, and volunteers will monitor attendees’ numbers in buildings and direct one-way traffic flow.
“We look forward to recognizing these accomplished artists’ in a safe public forum and are delighted to be able to provide an in-person opening for our community,” representatives said.
The Corkran Gallery will highlight Pla’s paintings, which are inspired by ambient music and the late afternoon light. Pla’s work explores landscapes and surreal compositions in an effort to provoke thought and meditation. His artwork consistently exposes his obsession for late-afternoon light and the subtlety of both cool and warm ambient spaces. Pla said he was drawn to express himself through art at an early age, and after a decade of largescale projects throughout Florida and neighboring regions, the largely self-taught artist moved to Delaware and continues to work full-time creating timeless murals, large paintings and limited-edition reproductions.
Hill will be featured in the Tubbs Gallery with her collection of works inspired by the suffragettes/suffragists movements both in the United States and in England. Hill said she wanted to design a show that would reflect the voting-rights struggles of the early 20th century. Her research, she said, left her in awe and admiration for the dogged determination, courage and tenacity of the women who participated in this movement.
Hill said she is hopeful that her art will serve to suggest that one should not take voting for granted. In researching some of the more prominent women of this early enfranchisement movement, Hill found so many faces compelling, so full of spirit and strength of character, that, she said, it was impossible to not want to paint them all.
The Rehoboth Art League is located at 12 Dodds Lane, in Henlopen Acres. For additional information on the RAL, its classes, events and exhibitions, visit the website at rehobothartleague.org or call (302) 227-8408.