Fox Theatres announce on Jan. 7 that the Sun & Surf Cinema in Ocean City, Md., will resume operations on Friday, Jan. 15. The theater has been closed since mid-October.
Sun & Surf Cinema will be open Friday, Jan. 15, through Monday, Jan. 18, for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend, and then on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.
“We are thrilled to re-open and give our customers a safe environment to gather and share a communal experience,” said Don Fox, CEO of Fox Theatres.
Customers can look forward to a lineup of new and recent releases that includes:
- “Wonder Woman 1984,” the sequel to “Wonder Woman” starring Gal Gadot;
- “The Marksman,” an action thriller starring Liam Neeson;
- “News of the World,” a Western drama starring Tom Hanks;
- “Promising Young Woman,” a “feminist revenge drama” starring Carey Mulligan; and
- “The Croods 2,” a family-friendly animated comedy.
Sun & Surf will also begin the Fox Theatres Private Screening program, which will include new releases and classic favorites. Customers can reserve their movie and private auditorium entirely online. New releases cost $199 for private screenings and classic favorites cost $129, with groups of up to 20 currently allowed. For more details, visit foxshowtimes.com/private-screening.
Sun & Surf will continue to follow state and federal guidelines, and will adjust the company policies and procedures as needed to keep customers and employees safe and healthy, representatives said. Sun & Surf is a participant in the CinemaSafe program, developed by the National Association of Theatre Owners (NATO) for movie theaters across the country to assure the public that they are doing everything possible to ensure a healthy return to the movies.
Pennsylvania-based Fox Theatres operates theaters in Ocean City, Md., and Wyomissing, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit www.foxshowtimes.com.