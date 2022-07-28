Fox Theatres announced this week that Sun & Surf Cinema, located at 14301 Coastal Highway in Ocean City, Md., will soon close, after 50 years of business. The final day of operations will be Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5. Fox Theatres will continue to operate the Fox Gold Coast Theater located next to the Gold Coast Mall at 11301 Coastal Highway, also in Ocean City. Gift cards and passes from Sun & Surf will be honored at Fox Gold Coast.
Sun & Surf was built in 1972 as a twin theater (with two screens) by Muriel and Reba Schwartz of Dover. Two additional screens were added in 1974. Fox Theatres acquired the theater in 1980 and added four more screens in 1982, expanding the theater to the eight-plex it is today. In 2015, the theater was extensively renovated and luxury recliners were installed. The Sun & Surf property was recently acquired by a local hotel developer.
“We have so many great memories of the theater, from serving local customers year-round to being a vacation saver for a bad beach day,” said Donald Fox, president and CEO of Fox Theatres.
Tickets to first run movies and special events are available at foxshowtimes.com. Customers can follow Sun & Surf Cinema on social media for trivia contests and information on upcoming movie bring-backs including “Jaws” and “Dirty Dancing.”
The four screen Fox Gold Coast Theater, located next to the Gold Coast Mall at 113th Street and Coastal Highway, will remain open to play first run movies and special events, including the “Metropolitan Opera Live in HD” and Fathom Events beginning this fall.