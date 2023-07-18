The Rehoboth Beach Film Society’s Cinema Art Theater will present the Summer Surf Series every Thursday evening during the month of August (with an encore performance at 2 p.m. on the following Friday). Doors open at the Cinema Art Theater at 6 p.m. for the Thursday screenings, with a food truck, $2 Dogfish Head IPAs and canned sprits, Best Shimmy and Hawaiian T contests (with prizes). Film screening begins at 7 p.m.
Attendees can experience and/or relive the iconic California surfer beach craze of the 1960s and revisit favorite Disney Mouseketeers Annette Funicello and Frankie Avalon with cameos from soon-to-be famous musicians, including Stevie Wonder, Hollywood A-listers Don Rickles, Buddy Hackett, Buster Keaton, Linda Evans and others.
The Society will kick-off this special event series with the teenage girl who started the California surfer craze, the 1959 film “Gidget” on Aug. 3 and 4.
The series schedule is:
• “Gidget” — Aug. 3 (7 p.m.) and Aug. 4 (2 p.m.)
Due to an accident while swimming in the sea, Francis meets the surfer Moondoggie. She’s fascinated with his sport and starts to hang out with his clique. Although they make fun of her at first, they teach her to surf and soon she’s accepted and given the nickname “Gidget.” But it’s hard work to become more than a friend to Moondoggie.
• Bikini Beach — Aug. 10 (7 p.m.) and Aug. 11 (2 p.m.)
A millionaire sets out to prove his theory that his pet chimpanzee is as intelligent as the teenagers who hang out on the local beach, where he is intending to build a retirement home.
• Beach Party — Aug. 17 (7 p.m.) and Aug. 18 (2;00 p.m.)
Anthropology Professor Robert Orwell Sutwell and his secretary Marianne are studying the sex habits of teenagers. The surfing teens led by Frankie and Dee Dee don’t have much sex, but they sing, battle the motorcycle rats and mice led by Eric Von Zipper and dance to Dick Dale and the Del Tones.
• Muscle Beach Party — Aug. 24 (7 p.m.) and Aug. 25 (2 p.m.)
Local beachgoers find that their beach has been taken over by a businessman training a stable of body builders.
• Beach Blanket Bingo — Aug. 31 (7 p.m.) and Sept 1 (2 p.m.)
In the fourth of the highly successful Frankie and Annette beach party movies, a motorcycle gang led by Eric Von Zipper kidnaps singing star Sugar Kane, managed by Bullets, who hires skydiving surfers Steve and Bonnie from Big Drop for a publicity stunt. With the usual gang of kids and a mermaid named Lorelei.
Admission costs $9 for RBFS members, $11.50 for general audiences and $5 for youth. Purchase advance tickets online at https://www.rehobothfilm.com/special-events or at the Cinema Art Theater box office in Lewes (Wednesday through Friday, noon to 8 p.m.).