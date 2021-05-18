The Selbyville Public Library is setting their compass for summer fun by welcoming patrons back for in-person programming.
Library staff said the key to making in-person programming work has been creative thinking, and the staff got innovative this year, renting a big tent to facilitate outdoor events.
“Having the tent allows for events in the outdoor setting, providing a safe venue for all to enjoy because, let’s face it, we are all a bit Zoomed out and ready to enjoy the outdoors together,” they said.
To celebrate the official return of summer, the Selbyville Public Library will host a kick-off party for the Summer Reading Program on Thursday, June 3, beginning at 4 p.m. Patrons can come and register for the Summer Reading Program during the event, and staff will be on hand to help people navigate sign-ups through the Beanstack App. For anyone who needs password, email or other assistance, this is an opportunity to get help with those particulars and get signed up.
Beginning at 4 p.m., library staff will also be ready to help, and crafts will be provided for the children, as well as goodie bags. At 5 p.m., magician Ran’D Shine will be performing under the tent.
The Summer Reading Program is a countywide effort by libraries all over Sussex County. Through logging their reading on the Beanstack App, readers of all ages can earn virtual tickets that they can use to enter raffles for prizes, from new Kindle devices to gift cards from local restaurants, establishments and even local farms that offer fresh produce.
Kline explained, “We have a focus on pulling in local support for prizes, and it helps foster a community mindset, which is always a goal for us, especially with kids and reading.”
Also coming up, on June 10 at 5 p.m. will be a performance by Notes on the Beach, a band that plays iconic American music.
“Bringing back events like this is something that the library is eager to do because the last year has highlighted the value of the shared experience,” they said.
Most events held in the tent will be rain or shine, but a few also have rain dates. COVID-19 restrictions are evolving frequently, so people are being asked to check in with the library regarding their current masking guidelines. For a full list of events, visit their website at https://www.selbyvillelibrary.org.