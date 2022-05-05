Parties were being planned this week at Salisbury University and in the city of Salisbury, Md., to see, and support, local singer Jay Copeland, whose talent has landed him a spot among the Top 7 finalists on TV’s “American Idol.”
The 23-year-old Copeland — who graduated from SU and, at age 13, sang the Leonard Cohen song “Hallelujah” on WBOC-TV’s “Delmarva Life” talk show — joined the six other top “Idol” contestants announced the evening of Sunday, May 1, when the show was broadcast live from the Disneyland Resort in California.
Host Ryan Seacrest said more than 20 million votes had been cast, and Copeland was among the most popular. All of the contestants during the May 1 show performed songs from popular Disney movies.
After Copeland’s rendition of “Remember Me” from the movie “Coco,” judge Lionel Richie told him there’s no need to be concerned about votes or numbers because, “What you’ve done tonight has kind of solidified you have a career, automatically.”
“Don’t worry about how far you will go in this competition, but in the music business,” Richie said to applause as Copeland thanked him.
Since his debut on “American Idol” in mid-March, when he performed the Stevie Wonder hit “Signed, Sealed, Delivered, I’m Yours,” Copeland’s popularity has sparked the creation of a Facebook fan club that now has more than 3,000 members.
Planned for Wednesday this week was a gathering of fans on the roof of Salisbury’s Downtown Parking Garage, where a video would be made “to cheer on Salisbury’s favorite American Idol.”
On the Sunday, May 1, episode, Copeland — whose trendy wardrobe has not gone unnoticed — wore light-colored slacks, a white T-shirt and white blazer as he sang.
“For the second week in a row, you have given us a timeless performance. Your choices are timeless. The use of falsetto is something we haven’t heard. Your approach the past couple weeks have been classy, classic, timeless,” judge Luke Bryan said.
A smiling judge Katy Perry, dressed as Ariel from “The Little Mermaid,” complimented Copeland, saying, “I love that you started in a different position. It’s called showmanship. You are the only one so far who has really used the stage to your advantage. … That blend of falsetto and full voice, I mean you are just controlled.”
The other six finalists are Noah Thompson, HunterGirl, Nicolina Bozzo, Leah Marlene, Christian Guardino and Fritz Hager. Their musical choices were “You’ve Got a Friend in Me” from “Toy Story” for Thompson, “I See the Light” from” Tangled for HunterGirl, “Poor Unfortunate Souls” from “The Little Mermaid” by Bozzo, “When She Loved Me” from “Toy Story” for Marlene, “Circle of Life” from “The Lion King” for Guardino and “Go the Distance” from “Hercules” for Hager.
Copeland will next appear on the Sunday, May 8, episode of “American Idol,” at 8 p.m. on ABC.