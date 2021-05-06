The Millsboro Town Council, at their Monday, May 3, meeting, approved use of Cupola Park for the Fourth Annual Stars & Stripes community fireworks celebration, from 6 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, June 26.
Council members reviewed a letter from Kevin Turner, president of the Greater Millsboro Chamber of Commerce, the organization sponsoring the event, requesting use of the park.
In case of inclement weather that weekend, the event will take place on Labor Day weekend instead, with the exact date to be determined, according to the letter.
During the event, fireworks will be shot over Millsboro Pond, north of the Route 24 bridge. Turner said the pyrotechnics provider has all necessary insurance.
“Sponsorship and involvement have been key to the success of this event. We are also seeking local business-community sponsors to help offset the event expenditures. As in the past, the Town has graciously provided the highest level of sponsorship to help with the event and to promote our shared community. We look forward to another successful event full of entertainment, food vendors and community support,” Turner wrote.
Town Manager Sheldon Hudson said he was concerned about enforcement of requirements, such as wearing face masks to protect against the coronavirus, becoming the responsibility of the Town.
Councilman Ron O’Neal asked, if the Town did not allow food trucks at the park, “would that be an easier sell?”
But Hudson said no, that his concern was enforcement.
Police chief mourns fallen officer
Police Chief Brian Calloway, before presenting his monthly report to the council, said he and fellow officers had “had a rough week” as they mourned the death of 54-year-old Delmar Police Department Cpl. Keith Heacook.
Heacook was assaulted after he responded to a report of a fight at a home in Delmar on the morning of April 25. He was transported to the R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore and declared clinically dead on Wednesday, April 28.
“We’ve lost one of our police officers in Delmar. ... Our thoughts and prayers are with the family,” Calloway said, adding that Heacook’s funeral will be on Monday, May 10. A police escort accompanied Heacook’s remains to Delmar from Baltimore on Sunday, May 2.
New recruits at police academy
Millsboro Police Department recruits Travis Shockley, Bryan Jones and Cole Revel are now attending the Delaware State Police Academy and, Calloway said, “All are doing well.”
New speed trailer
The chief announced that a new speed trailer, purchased with an Edward Byrne grant, will be picked up the end of this month.
“We’re really looking forward to getting this. It will be a good addition,” he said.
Bike rodeo planned
Calloway said a police department-sponsored Bike Rodeo is planned for Saturday, Oct. 9. Officers will give out equipment, and fire safety will be promoted. The event was postponed until fall, due to coronavirus restrictions.
Sponsored by the police department, and in partnership with the Delaware Department of Transportation, the “rodeos” are traditionally set up in the parking lot of Lowe’s Home Improvement and give participants an opportunity to learn how to ride safely. Attendees receive bike helmets and lights, free of charge.
“We provide this bike equipment for the safety of our children. Kids under 16 have to wear a bike helmet, and we want to be sure they have them. Also at the bike rodeo, they will be shown how to safely ride a bike through a couple obstacle courses. The officers will talk to them about hand signals and general bike safety,” Calloway has said about previous rodeos.
Police training
Calloway said officers recently completed two hours of online training, “Suspects in Medical Distress” and “Understanding & Responding to Excited Delirium.”
Sidewalk project improves downtown
Assistant Town Manager Jamie Burk said the project to lay new sidewalks downtown is going well, with pavers arranged in a herringbone pattern now on both sides of Main Street. The work should be completed by June.
Town Manager Sheldon Hudson said a section of concrete in front of Truitt’s Carpet has a little slope and will be fixed.
Work began in early January at the corner of Church and Main streets. Hudson called the project “an important lynchpin for revitalizing downtown.”
“It’s more than a down-payment, it’s foundational to help the downtown succeed,” he said, adding that it came “on the heels” of railroad improvements.