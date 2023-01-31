The Georgetown Chamber and Town of Georgetown are partnering to hold their first (and, they hope, annual) St. Patrick’s Day Block Party, on Saturday, March 18, from noon until 6 p.m., in the parking lot of the Courthouse in Georgetown.
Planned are:
• Two bands performing live music.
• Noon to 3 p.m. — live music from Cocktails at Three;
• 3-6 p.m. — live music from Love Seed Mama Jump;
• Photo booth by Mike Baker Photography;
• Corn Hole Tournament coordinated by Luke Shockley
• Bake-off — everyone is eligible to participate and can sign up on the Chamber website;
• Kids activities, including Little Toot Train, face-painting and more; and
• Food, craft and information vendors (sign up via the Chamber website).
“We are thankful to our sponsors for helping to make this possible — 1st State Chevrolet, Preston Automotive Group, Pro-Exteriors, Delmarva Two Way Radio and The Hunter Emory Agency,” said organizer Linda Price.
For more information, call (302) 856-1544 or (302) 396-2739; email info@georgetowncoc.com or director@georgetowncoc.com; or visit the website at www.georgetowncoc.com.