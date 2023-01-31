ST PATRICK'S DAY BLOCK PARTY! - 1

A St. Patrick's Day block party is planned for March 18 in Georgetown.

The Georgetown Chamber and Town of Georgetown are partnering to hold their first (and, they hope, annual) St. Patrick’s Day Block Party, on Saturday, March 18, from noon until 6 p.m., in the parking lot of the Courthouse in Georgetown.

Planned are:

• Two bands performing live music.

• Noon to 3 p.m. — live music from Cocktails at Three;

• 3-6 p.m. — live music from Love Seed Mama Jump;

• Photo booth by Mike Baker Photography;

• Corn Hole Tournament coordinated by Luke Shockley

• Bake-off — everyone is eligible to participate and can sign up on the Chamber website;

• Kids activities, including Little Toot Train, face-painting and more; and

• Food, craft and information vendors (sign up via the Chamber website).

“We are thankful to our sponsors for helping to make this possible — 1st State Chevrolet, Preston Automotive Group, Pro-Exteriors, Delmarva Two Way Radio and The Hunter Emory Agency,” said organizer Linda Price.

For more information, call (302) 856-1544 or (302) 396-2739; email info@georgetowncoc.com or director@georgetowncoc.com; or visit the website at www.georgetowncoc.com.