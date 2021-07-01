When St. Martha’s Episcopal Church in Bethany Beach opens its doors for its parish Book Sale on Saturday, July 3, there may be folks waiting outside already.
The doors to the church will open at 9 a.m., according to parishioner Paul Thompson, who has been involved with the sale for years.
“People will start lining up on the porch by 8:30,” Thompson predicted.
That’s because there are bargains to be had. Hardback books sell for $2 each or three for $5; paperbacks go for 50 cents apiece or three for $1. Children’s books can be had for 25 cents each.
The sale has attracted quite a following among bibliophiles — so much so that, Thompson said, “there are people who bring lists with them of books they’ve read or need to read… for example, if they read Patterson books and they need this or that title to fill in” their “read” list.
Donations are generally collected year-round at the church “in a Rubbermaid bin” that sits on the church’s porch. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however, donations had to be halted for a while. The church had to stop the book sales as well, he said. Normally, they are held several times a year – on Memorial Day weekend, the Fourth of July weekend, Labor Day and sometime in late fall, usually around Thanksgiving or early December, Thompson said.
This weekend’s sale will be the first one since 2020. Although the sales are usually one-day events, this time it will be held on two days: Saturday, July 3, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Sunday, July 4, from noon to 2 p.m.
Books are not sorted alphabetically, Thompson said, but they are divided into categories, such as fiction, non-fiction, crafts, cooking, religion and sports. From there, he said, they’re more or less sorted “predominately by size.”
Children’s books are generally in the back of the room, as are a selection of puzzles, which sell for $1 each.
The sale makes “a nice chunk of change for the church’s outreach committee,” which uses the money to fund such community projects as scholarships to Camp Arrowhead or food for area food pantries, Thompson said.
And donations of books even come in during the sale itself, he said.
“We can’t keep the hopper empty during the sale,” with some people pulling their cars up to the church lot with a trunk full of books to donate before going in and buying more to take home. “It’s the ultimate recycling.”
The sale is held rain or shine (the books are inside the church). Thompson pointed out that it’s a great rainy-day activity for families looking for alternatives to the beach.
Under the guidance of Book Sale Committee Chairman Bill Ziegler, a “core group” of about 12 volunteers help to get ready for the church’s book sales, Thompson said.
“We all have fun,” he added.
St. Martha’s Episcopal Church is located at the corner of 117 Maplewood Street, at the intersection of Maplewood and Pennsylvania Avenue, in Bethany Beach.