The Delaware Seaside Railroad Club’s Spring Fling Train & Toy Show is coming down the tracks, set to arrive at the Roxana Volunteer Fire Company on Saturday, April 29.
The show, which brings about 70 train and hobby dealers to the area, will also feature several layouts for visitors to enjoy, according to club president John Hodges.
Club members will set up their O-gauge layout, which features a carnival and circus theme, and includes buttons that allow visitors to operate accessories on the 24-foot-long layout, around which three trains will be running, Hodges said.
For the littlest train lovers, a Thomas the Train layout will also feature interactive buttons, he said. Other layouts will be operating and will be for sale at the event.
The Spring Fling event is usually held a bit later in the spring, but the club opted to hold it a bit earlier this year so as not to compete with beach weather, Hodges said. The show and sale has been held somewhere in lower Sussex County since shortly after the club began in 2004, and continues to be a popular one for dealers and buyers alike, he said.
“It’s a pretty full hall,” he said. “We always have pretty happy vendors” at the end of the day.
One lucky winner will go home with a door prize, which Hodges said will be a “nice train set” this year.
There will be sandwiches and drinks available for sale at the show, Hodges said.
The Delaware Seaside Railroad Club has about 63 members, some of whom staff open houses at the club’s headquarters in Selbyville, each Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m. and each Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. There are always some products available for sale at the open houses, “which helps pay the rent,” Hodges said.
While many members are local, some support the club from their homes elsewhere, and receive a monthly newsletter.
The Spring Fling Train & Toy Show will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 29, at the Roxana Volunteer Fire Company fire hall, 35943 Zion Church Road, Frankford. Admission costs $6 for adults; children 10 or younger are admitted free.
The Delaware Seaside Railroad Club’s open houses are held at the group’s headquarters at 36668 DuPont Highway (Route 113), Selbyville. For more information on the club, call John Hodges at (302) 448-9767 or email dsrc@delawareseasiderailroadclub.com.